"You're like second to their fighters" - Leon Edwards explains why training at AKA for first Kamaru Usman fight didn't work out for him

Leon Edwards has revealed why training at the American Kickboxing Academy ahead of his first fight with Kamaru Usman did not go as planned.

In a new episode of UFC Countdown ahead of this weekend's pay-per-view, Edwards talked about why he was outperformed convincingly by 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in their first bout.

"When I fought Kamaru, at the time I didn't have a clue how to wrestle. Back in the day, it was a thing where you had to go to America to improve yourself and get better. The camper and the best, the coaches are like, 'Not your gym. You're like second to their fighters.' I didn't feel like I was learning much. That led me to go back home."

Leon Edwards then stuck with Team Renegade BJJ & MMA in 2015 and has been training with them ever since. Usman and Edwards originally faced off in December 2015 at UFC on FOX: Dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2, with the former winning via unanimous decision.

The fight against Usman was the Brit's last loss inside the octagon. Meanwhile, Usman is currently No.1 on the pound-for-pound rankings, dominating the welterweight division by winning 15 straight bouts, including five successful title defenses since picking up the title in March 2019.

Watch Leon Edwards talk about his fight with Usman below:

Leon Edwards claims rematch against Kamaru Usman is at the "perfect time"

In an interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, Leon Edwards spoke about how he has improved since his last fight with Kamaru Usman seven years ago. 'Rocky' believes the rematch has come about the the "perfect time" and is confident he can exact his revenge.

"I've improved leaps and bounds, and I think now is the perfect time for us to fight... I think them years (not fighting) looking back at it now are a blessing in disguise, because it gave me time to hone my skills and polish what I needed to polish off. While he's competed but he's also been in wars you know, his body is breaking down. I think now is the perfect time." [sic]

As the two return to face each other at UFC 278 on August 20 in Utah, Usman goes into the fight as the clear favorite after cementing himself as one of the best fighters in the UFC.

Edwards, who will be eager to avenge defeat and win the title, will aim to push the champion to the limit in the highly-anticipated main-event. The Brit has been out of action for almost a year, but returns in one of the biggest matches of his entire UFC career till date.

Watch Leon Edwards talk about his fight at UFC 278 below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik