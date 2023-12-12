Leon Edwards feels less pressure defending his title against Colby Covington than in his third fight against Kamaru Usman

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is set to defend his title for a second time in the UFC 296 main event against Colby Covington this weekend.

The two will headline the last pay-per-view of this year in Las Vegas. Edwards previously defended his title against his predecessor Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 in front of his home crowd in London, England.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Edwards weighed his upcoming fight against his first title defense against Usman, and stated that he was more calm this time around.

He explained all the factors that added to the pressure in his last fight:

“Yeah, hundred percent, hundred percent [less pressure]. To be back home, your first headline show, defending your title against the pound-for-pound number one guy in the world and he was winning the fight up until that point. And everyone’s counting you out, and I think that was more pressure. This now is more like, 'Okay, now I’m like settled into it now and I am cemented in my confidence and cemented in the position that I’m in now.' And I know that I belong here and I feel like that’s a difference. I think maybe if I fought Colby like a couple years ago, it probably would have been a harder fight. But I think this time, we can make it as hard as I want.”

Leon Edwards weighs in on Belal Muhammad as next title challenger

No.2-ranked welterweight contender Belal Muhammad is confirmed as the backup fighter for the upcoming UFC 296 main event between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

During the same interview with Helwani, Leon Edwards discussed if Muhammad is set in stone as the next challenger based on his status as the backup and incredible form:

“Probably [secures Muhammad as the next challenger], but I know the UFC have changed their mind before. You know, I’ve seen guys waiting as backup fighters even on the same day, when someone pulled out and backup fighter didn’t step in, you know I mean? So, who knows with the UFC, let’s see what happens. I’ll go out there, take out Colby, and we go from there.”

'Remember the Name' is on a 10-fight undefeated streak and is one of the most in-form fighters in the division. He has continually called for a title shot or even a fight against Colby Covington.

