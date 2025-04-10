Leon Edwards finally breaks social media silence following Sean Brady loss with a two-word message

Leon Edwards returned to the octagon last month as he suffered a fourth-round submission loss to Sean Brady at UFC Fight Night 255. The bout was not particularly close as all three judges had 'Rocky' losing the first three rounds before he was finished.

The former welterweight champion broke his social media silence on Wednesday. Edwards took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in the gym, captioning the post:

"Still HIM 🦍 #mrheadshot #winorlearn"

Edwards was dominated throughout his latest bout as Brady had 11:10 of ground control before picking up the submission. He also outstruck 'Rocky' 221 to 23, with a 57 to 23 advantage in significant strikes.

It is unclear what will come next for Edwards, who suffered his second consecutive loss after falling to Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision at UFC 304 - losing the welterweight title in the process. The No. 3-ranked welterweight had expressed interest in a rematch with 'Remember the Name', however, his latest loss will send him back to the drawing board as he will likely need multiple wins for another title opportunity.

Jorge Masvidal expressed interest in facing Leon Edwards in UFC return

Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal have had a score to settle for more than half a decade. The pair were infamously involved in a backstage altercation at UFC Fight Night 147 back in March 2019. While they were scheduled to clash at UFC 269, 'Gamebred' was forced to withdraw due to injury leading to the cancellation of the bout.

The former BMF champion retired from mixed martial arts following his UFC 287 loss to Gilbert Burns leading fans to believe that he would never share the octagon with 'Rocky'. Masvidal has begun teasing a potential return to the UFC, noting that Edwards is atop his list of opponents. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, he stated:

"I'm gonna get back [to the UFC], I don't know when... I don't have a date in mind. I'm just shooting for Leon's a**, bro. Let's go fix this saga, brother. We always wanted to fight. Let's go f**king throw down like men. Let me beat your a** and that's it... Yeah, man [the time is right], I ain't getting any younger."

Masvidal added that he believed Edwards broke when he felt the pressure from Sean Brady at UFC Fight Night 255. It is unclear if 'Rocky' maintains an interest in facing 'Gamebred', who has not competed in more than two years.

