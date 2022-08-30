"It's OK to not be OK" - Leon Edwards' heartfelt advice to those struggling through tough times

Leon Edwards shared some heartfelt advice with fans who are struggling through tough times. Edwards' rise to the top is proof that dreams can be achieved with resilience, hard work, and determination. The journey to glory for 'Rocky' was filled with uncertainty, hurdles, and disregard.

Edwards silenced all his doubters when he spectacularly knocked out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 to claim the welterweight championship.

Edwards made an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, where he spoke about his journey. The Brummie also sent out a heartfelt message to fans who feel like they are in a tough spot and can't get past that:

''Just endure, you know. It's ok to not be ok sometimes. Just put one foot over and keep going because there's always a light at the end of the tunnel.''

He used his back-breaking journey as an example to ignite inspiration:

''That's what I did. I kept focus through my rough patches. Like in the pandemic, I wasn't able to fight and I was sitting out for like two years. I always kept control of what I could control, which is turn up to the gym and train. I am a big believer in God as well. Put God first and you will get through.''

Watch Leon Edwards' interview on The Jim Rome Show below:

''It felt perfect'' - Leon Edwards recalls the exhilarating moment when he landed the head kick on Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards scripted one of the greatest comebacks in UFC title fight history and lived up to his nickname of 'Rocky'. Edwards knocked out former welterweight champion and pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman with a perfectly timed headkick.

Following the spectacular victory, Edwards has grown in popularity exponentially. His remarkable post-fight interview resonated with the fans.

Going into the fifth round, Edwards' corner was sure he was down by three rounds. They motivated their fighter to overturn the deficit and in the final minute of the fight, Edwards pulled off a staggering head kick that stunned Usman. 'Rocky' discussed the finish on The Jim Rome Show, and said:

"It felt perfect [KO of Usman]. There was no pain, it was just perfect impact, and I saw the way he folded over. I went over to like go for ground and pound, but he was out. His eyes were rolling. It was just a fantastic moment.''

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards both have one victory over each other, which sets the stage for a huge trilogy fight. UFC President Dana White floated the idea of a rubber match at Wembley Stadium during the post-fight press conference.

