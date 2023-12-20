Leon Edwards’ head coach reveals Dana White’s brutal response to “drawing the line” on Colby Covington’s UFC 296 trash talk

Leon Edwards' head coach, Dave Lovell, recently revealed how Dana White reacted to Colby Covington's trash talk in the lead-up to UFC 296.

The reigning UFC welterweight champion was understandably furious after 'Chaos' made the remark regarding his father and needed to be separated by security. After earning the unanimous decision to retain his title, 'Rocky' opened up about the press conference and mentioned that he needed time to calm down because he was saddened by the remark.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Lovell spoke about Covington crossing the line at the press conference and let it be known to the UFC CEO. He mentioned that he had a conversation with White about what isn't acceptable and that he gave a brutal response, saying:

"I said, 'Dana, where do you draw the line?' Dana [White] turns around and says, 'Well listen, you know what kind of scum you're dealing with.' I said, 'Yes Dana, but you gotta draw a line somewhere, bro.' Because if that's the case...he's given the green light to anybody...That means if me and you are going to fight, I could do a little bit of history on your family."

Colby Covington received plenty of backlash from the MMA community for his controversial remarks, and it appears as though Leon Edwards' coach wants that form of trash talk removed from the sport.

Dave Lovell opens up on the possibility of Leon Edwards fighting at UFC 300

There has been plenty of speculation as to who will challenge Leon Edwards for the welterweight championship following his successful title defense at UFC 296 and when fans can expect to see him return to the octagon.

During the aforementioned appearance, the Englishman's coach, Dave Lovell, teased that UFC 300 could be a possibility. He mentioned that he believes competing at the milestone event could be enticing for 'Rocky' to return, saying:

"They [the UFC] possibly want him back, I believe is it March-April? In Vegas again [for UFC] 300...There's word on that but we'll just see what the boss says and if he's [Edwards] down for it...I think personally Ariel, he just may want it, you know? Because now he's just come out of camp. He'll want to sort of like jump back in."

