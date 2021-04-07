Leon Edwards imagines how his brother and he would do in a fight with the Diaz brothers

Leon Edwards expects he and his brother, Fabian Edwards, to absolutely destroy the Diaz brothers, Nate and Nick, if they fight.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Leon Edwards was asked if he looks at the Diaz brothers with a sense of kinship considering they're both MMA fighters, just like he and his brother Fabian. Edwards acknowledged the legacy the Stockton natives have created for themselves in MMA. However, 'Rocky' predicted that the Diaz brothers would get battered if they ever engaged in a dual with Leon and Fabian Edwards. He also admitted that a win over Nate Diaz would be important for his career.

"I wouldn't really say we have a kinship with them. But it's a similar thing, right? Two brothers in the sport. Us two against them two. We'll batter them, you know. They've done good. They've been around the sport for a long time. I remember watching them when I was younger. So to come out and going out there to defeat Nate Diaz, that's going to be a great name to add to my resume," Leon Edwards said.

Leon Edwards is confident about the outcome of his upcoming fight against Nate Diaz

Leon Edwards shared his thoughts on his upcoming welterweight bout with Nate Diaz in the same interview. Edwards believes that the improvements he made over the last couple of years are so significant that it will be difficult for Diaz to find a way to win. Leon Edwards added that he will beat Nate Diaz irrespective of the approach Diaz might take up for the fight.

"Every time I imagine the fight, it will play out one or two ways. He can either come try and pressure or he can try to do what he did to Masvidal, which is wait for the fight to go later to try to turn around but either way, I will have a way," Leon Edwards said.

No. 3 ranked UFC welterweight Leon Edwards is scheduled to fight Nate Diaz in the co-headliner of the UFC 262 pay-per-view event. The bout will be the first non-title five-round co-main event in UFC history.

Leon Edwards is coming off a no-contest against No. 13 ranked Belal Muhammad in the headliner of UFC Vegas 21. He is currently riding a nine-fight unbeaten run (8(1)) including wins over notable fighters in Donald Cerrone and former 155 lbs king Rafael Dos Anjos. His opponent Nate Diaz has not competed in the UFC since losing to No. 4 ranked Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in November 2019.

The fight is a surprise booking as Leon Edwards is a top contender that occupies the No. 3 spot in the official UFC rankings while Diaz is a relatively inactive fighter who has not fought in almost two years.

The UFC 262 pay-per-view event is scheduled to take place on May 15, 2021. The event will be headlined by the vacant lightweight title fight between No. 3 ranked Charles Oliveira and No. 4 ranked Michael Chandler.