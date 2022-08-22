"It was an honour to run it back" - Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman ooze class as they show each other respect in UFC 278 aftermath

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman displayed class by showing respect to each other in the aftermath of UFC 278. There was no bad blood going into the rematch and both fighters exhibited a competitive mindset.

Leaving it up to his nickname 'Rocky', Edwards accomplished one of the greatest comebacks in a UFC title fight. The Brit was almost certainly down by three rounds to one and had to pull out a finish in the last round to overturn the deficit. A fired-up Edwards corner motivated their fighter to push the action in the last round, and in the final minute of the fight Edwards pulled off a staggering high kick that stunned Usman.

Both Usman and Edwards have expressed their mutual admiration for each other going into UFC 278. The appreciation was reflected even during the aftermath of UFC 278 as both fighters showed respect for each other. While Usman congratulated 'Rocky' on his victory, Edwards claimed that it was an honor to fight the Nigerian and encouraged him to spend some time with family:

"Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but… Alhamdulillah we move!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma"

"Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but… Alhamdulillah we move!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma"

"Respect @Usman84kg it was an honour to run it back. Rest up and enjoy time with your family."

"Respect @Usman84kg it was an honour to run it back. Rest up and enjoy time with your family."

Kamaru Usman claims that he will bounce back from the loss and return with "vengeance" against Leon Edwards

Following UFC 278, one thing is certain that a rematch between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman is very much likely. UFC president Dana White even proposed the idea of a trilogy fight at Wembley Stadium in London.

Usman was well on his way to making the sixth successful defense of his welterweight title, but succumbed to a horrific knockout loss to rival Leon Edwards. The Nigerian would have tied former UFC middleweight titleholder Anderson Silva for the longest win streak in UFC history. Following the defeat, Usman reassued his fans that he will bounce back from this setback and return with a vengeance:

''Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 #NGHTMR''

''Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 #NGHTMR''

Before this loss, Kamaru Usman hadn't been defeated in nine years. This was his first loss in the UFC and the only knockout loss of his career. His previous loss came against Jose Caceres in May 2013 via submission.

