Leon Edwards should not let Kamaru Usman catch him off guard like Nate Diaz fight, says Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping believes that Leon Edwards needs to be perfect in his fight against Kamaru Usman to maximize his chances of success.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Bisping weighed in on the upcoming title bout between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. 'The Count' opined that 'Rocky' should avoid getting caught by 'The Nigerian Nightmare' at all costs. He stated that the welterweight champ packs enough power to finish the fight.

Here's what the former UFC middleweight champion said:

"Leon needs to be 100% focussed in his fight. Because one thing to be sure, if Kamaru Usman can catch Leon the way that Nate Diaz did, then, of course, he has the power to knock him out. He knocked out Masvidal, stopped Gilbert Burns, he has such a tremendous amount of power..So, Leon's going to have to be perfect."

Bisping also opined that the Brit will need to utilize a combination of his reach, range and reflexes to match Usman on the feet. 'The Count' added Edwards will need to use his speed and swift footwork to gain an advantage.

Watch Michael Bisping discuss Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards in the video below:

Leon Edwards was caught by a late strike from Nate Diaz during their battle in June 2021. The move had 'Rocky' wobbled on the feet but he weathered the storm and edged out a unanimous decision win over the Stockton native.

Usman has demonstrated his ability to finish his opponents on the feet. The British fighter could certainly be in trouble if he gets rocked by 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in their championship showdown.

Kamaru Usman is a heavy betting favorite to beat Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman will defend his welterweight crown against top contender Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 275. This will be the second time the pair have met since their clash in 2015.

The first bout between the two welterweights saw Edwards suffer a unanimous decision loss. The 30-year-old hasn't lost since and is unbeaten in his last 10 fights (which includes one no-contest). However, the Brit is a massive underdog going into their bout.

According to several sportsbooks, Usman is a heavy favorite to successfully defend his welterweight title against Edwards in their much-anticipated rematch. As of this writing, popular sportsbook Bovada has listed the champion as a -300 favorite against Edwards, who returns at +230.

The heavy odds can be justified considering the dominance displayed by 'The Nigerian Nightmare' during his championship run, which began in March 2019. Usman dethroned Tyron Woodley to capture the 170-pound strap. He has since defended it on five occasions with a victory over Gilbert Burns and a pair of wins over Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

The 35-year-old champion will look to make his sixth successful title defense at UFC 268. It will go down on August 20 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

