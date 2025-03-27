Leon Edwards let "magic" head kick KO get to his head and jeopardize title run, says Kamaru Usman: "You still have holes in your game"

Kamaru Usman has claimed that Leon Edwards' recent failures inside the octagon were due to his overconfident nature. According to Usman, Edwards should have worked on his flaws, including improving his takedown defense, but he did not.

In hopes of getting back into title contention, Edwards took on surging contender Sean Brady in the main event of UFC London this past weekend. Brady displayed his dominance throughout the contest with his wrestling prowess and submitted 'Rocky' in the fourth round.

Notably, the American became the first fighter to hand Edwards a submission loss in his professional career.

Edwards' defeat against Brady prompted reactions from the MMA community, including Usman, who bashed the Brit for his poor performance. The Nigerian-American stated that Edwards was full of himself after capturing the welterweight title from him at UFC 278.

For context, Edwards delivered a stunning head kick in the last round of their contest to dethrone Usman. In a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo, Usman said:

''When you do become champ by some form of magic or whatever, you start feeling yourself. You start feeling like, ‘Yo, I got the sauce. I’m that dude now. I’m the best’. But you still have holes in your game that need to be corrected. If you don’t take the time to really try to work on that, enhance that game, or at least clean those [areas] up, you won’t stay there for very, very long.''

Check out Kamau Usman's comments below (7:16):

Before the loss to Brady, Edwards faced Belal Muhammad in a rematch at UFC 304 last year. The 33-year-old's takedown defense wasn't on point as Muhammad was able to dethrone Edwards via unanimous decision after five rounds of complete dominance.

Even Brady slammed Edwards for not taking him seriously, claiming that the Brit was too focused on his loss to Muhammad than their matchup at UFC London.

Colby Covington advises Leon Edwards to hang up his gloves

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Colby Covington expressed his thoughts on Leon Edwards' defeat against Sean Brady at UFC London.

Covington asserted that Edwards has lost focus and should consider retirement, saying:

''I thought that after I fought Leon, the motivation wasn’t there anymore. I can tell in the fight, I broke my foot immediately and he did nothing… I can tell after that fight he just wasn’t hungry anymore. He’s made too much money, I made him too much money at that press conference so I just don’t think he’s motivated anymore and he should hang them up.''

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (1:18):

