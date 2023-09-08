Leon Edwards' manager provides huge update regarding Colby Covington fight; fans may finally get what they want

The UFC has been targeting a welterweight title clash between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington ever since 'Rocky' thumped Kamaru Usman in their UFC 286 title fight.

As per the Brit's manager, Tim Simpson, fight fans might get to see the matchup by the end of the year. During a recent interview with Submission Radio, the Chosen Advisory founder said:

"It'll be before the end of the year... I guess the two cards left are November and December, and they're still finalizing those. Leon is good, he is ready to go... From my understanding, Colby is ready to go as well. So it'll be one of those two... We [Chosen Advisory and UFC matchmakers] are in constant communication. They are just shuffling a few pieces, and we'll land on one of those two."

Leon Edwards is on a dream run in the UFC. The 32-year-old hasn't tasted defeat in over seven years and is on a 12-fight undefeated streak. He holds a record of 21-3 and one no-contest with wins against promotional legends like Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone, Rafael dos Anjos, and Gunnar Nelson.

'Chaos' also sports an equally impressive resume of 17-3 with wins against big names, including Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, and Robbie Lawler. However, the American has already come up short in his past two title fights.

Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington fight odds; Chaos opens as the favorite

Per the odds makers at BetOnline.ag, former two-time welterweight title challenger Colby Covington is a -135 slight favorite in a potential fight against Leon Edwards (+115 underdog).

As per these odds, a $1,000 bet on 'Chaos' will yield users a payout of $1,740.74 if he emerges the victor. The same wager on Edwards can net users a more lucrative sum of $2,150 if 'Rocky' gets his hand raised.

According to former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who holds wins against both fighters, it's hard to predict the matchup. Speaking about Edwards vs. Covington during a recent media event, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' said:

"Playing by their hearts, I think if Colby is able to come in and compete the way that he approached competing with me, it's going to be very difficult to beat him. I think he is very talented. But Leon is a dangerous striker. So you never know."

