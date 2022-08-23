"Delete this so they don't cancel the champ"- Fans left surprised as decade old Leon Edwards' tweets about 'uppercutting' his girlfriend if she cheated on him resurface online

Leon Edwards shocked the world at UFC 278 by handing Kamaru Usman his first UFC loss with a vicious fifth-round knockout via a head kick. Edwards was down on the scorecards and would have lost the fight without the knockout. Becoming a champion can bring newfound fame, however, and Edwards has once again shocked fans as old tweets of his have resurfaced.
While Edwards' tweets may be problematic in today's society, it is important to note that ten years ago, people tweeted things they didn't necessarily mean for comedic value. Edwards doesn't have a history of violence against women, as the tweets might lead one to believe.
It may be unsettling for the new champion to have his old tweets brought up while celebrating the biggest moment of his life. The suggested cancelation, however, seems a bit overboard considering that his actions do not line up with his tweets, which he would surely attribute to immaturity.
Leon Edwards will likely defend his title against Kamaru Usman in London
Following Edwards' victory, UFC president Dana White suggested that his first title defense will probably be a trilogy fight with Kamaru Usman in London. White stated in his UFC 278 post-fight press conference:
"I don't think he'd have to sit and wait anyways... You'd have to go back into camp and start training again anyways. First of all, we'd have to have the date. We're booked up all the way to... I think we're booked up into January. There'll be no waiting for them."
White was then asked if the rematch would take place in March, to which he responded:
"We can go to England whenever the hell we want to now. I mean, we could go to England before - we were selling out England before. Now you start looking at, do you do a bigger arena?"
The trilogy seems like the most likely title defense for Edwards, as, despite the loss, Usman's resume should guarantee him an immediate rematch. While every other welterweight will want their shot at the title now that Usman is no longer the champion, they will all likely have to wait for at least one more fight.
