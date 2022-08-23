"Delete this so they don't cancel the champ"- Fans left surprised as decade old Leon Edwards' tweets about 'uppercutting' his girlfriend if she cheated on him resurface online

Leon Edwards shocked the world at UFC 278 by handing Kamaru Usman his first UFC loss with a vicious fifth-round knockout via a head kick. Edwards was down on the scorecards and would have lost the fight without the knockout. Becoming a champion can bring newfound fame, however, and Edwards has once again shocked fans as old tweets of his have resurfaced.

231 Lb Crute🇦🇺🤝🇺🇦 @Bendaman2001 Think this best describes Leon edwards in 2012 Think this best describes Leon edwards in 2012 https://t.co/yfoHVmBmyP

231 Lb Crute🇦🇺🤝🇺🇦 @Bendaman2001 Leon maybe the funniest man in the UFC because I have been laughing at his tweets the last 20 minutes Leon maybe the funniest man in the UFC because I have been laughing at his tweets the last 20 minutes https://t.co/r49uGWhsgy

The tweets from Leon Edwards, who has prided himself on remaining humble and not engaging in trash-talk, show that he perhaps wasn't always that way. Some fans were quick to defend the welterweight champion, pointing out how long ago the tweets were:

𝒯𝓎 😈 @TyyyJets @Bendaman2001 You must be going through some shit to be searching his tweets from 10 years ago. @Bendaman2001 You must be going through some shit to be searching his tweets from 10 years ago.

Dazzz @Dazzz40067121 @Bendaman2001 Dragging up 10 year old tweets after someone’s changed their lives for the best.. the saddest thing you’ll see in the world.. @Bendaman2001 Dragging up 10 year old tweets after someone’s changed their lives for the best.. the saddest thing you’ll see in the world..

Bull McCabe @BullMcCabe___ @Bendaman2001 Nothing better to be doing than going through someone's 10 year old tweets looking for anything to farm impressions and attention. I don't know whether to laugh at freaks like you or simply feel sorry for you tbh @Bendaman2001 Nothing better to be doing than going through someone's 10 year old tweets looking for anything to farm impressions and attention. I don't know whether to laugh at freaks like you or simply feel sorry for you tbh

Other fans applauded Edwards' old tweets:

David Burnell @ThisIsNotDSP @Bendaman2001 Holy shit 20-21 year old Leon was something else, that's funny. Now that he's become an overnight sensation everything is going to get pulled up. @Bendaman2001 Holy shit 20-21 year old Leon was something else, that's funny. Now that he's become an overnight sensation everything is going to get pulled up.

SheikhDana @they_fight @Bendaman2001 They said “bro has no personality rn” well he def had one before @Bendaman2001 They said “bro has no personality rn” well he def had one before 😂😂😂

Some fans even alluded to cultural changes over the past ten years:

Onyx @Onyx715_ @Bendaman2001 These are standard posts for 2012-13 tbh @Bendaman2001 These are standard posts for 2012-13 tbh

Ⓜ️🅰️✝️ @AtrctivNuisance @Bendaman2001 This is just what people posted in 2013. V normal. And personally? I think we should get back to this. @Bendaman2001 This is just what people posted in 2013. V normal. And personally? I think we should get back to this.

Alex Taulbee @KYReal23 @Bendaman2001 Thank god I didn’t have twitter when I was 20. I bet he’s fuckin horrified to see these tweets @Bendaman2001 Thank god I didn’t have twitter when I was 20. I bet he’s fuckin horrified to see these tweets

Two fans even alluded to 'canceling' Leon Edwards while taking opposing views on the subject:

!!! @117HNDRXX @Bendaman2001 that third one is crazy. delete this so they dont cancel the champ @Bendaman2001 that third one is crazy. delete this so they dont cancel the champ😂😂

While Edwards' tweets may be problematic in today's society, it is important to note that ten years ago, people tweeted things they didn't necessarily mean for comedic value. Edwards doesn't have a history of violence against women, as the tweets might lead one to believe.

It may be unsettling for the new champion to have his old tweets brought up while celebrating the biggest moment of his life. The suggested cancelation, however, seems a bit overboard considering that his actions do not line up with his tweets, which he would surely attribute to immaturity.

Leon Edwards will likely defend his title against Kamaru Usman in London

Following Edwards' victory, UFC president Dana White suggested that his first title defense will probably be a trilogy fight with Kamaru Usman in London. White stated in his UFC 278 post-fight press conference:

"I don't think he'd have to sit and wait anyways... You'd have to go back into camp and start training again anyways. First of all, we'd have to have the date. We're booked up all the way to... I think we're booked up into January. There'll be no waiting for them."

White was then asked if the rematch would take place in March, to which he responded:

"We can go to England whenever the hell we want to now. I mean, we could go to England before - we were selling out England before. Now you start looking at, do you do a bigger arena?"

The trilogy seems like the most likely title defense for Edwards, as, despite the loss, Usman's resume should guarantee him an immediate rematch. While every other welterweight will want their shot at the title now that Usman is no longer the champion, they will all likely have to wait for at least one more fight.

Watch Dana White's full UFC 278 post-fight press conference below:

