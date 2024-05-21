Leon Edwards open to giving Conor McGregor "opportunity to become a three-division world champion" in New York

Leon Edwards recently expressed his thoughts on a potential fight against Conor McGregor. Edwards is willing to give McGregor an opportunity to become the first three-division champion in promotional history.

Edwards is set to square off against Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 304. The pay-per-view event will take place on July 27 at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester. This also marks the MMA promotion's return to the city for the first time since 2016.

As for McGregor, the Irishman is scheduled to make his comeback to the octagon against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. The event will take place on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the current UFC welterweight champion expressed his desire to face McGregor, provided that both win their upcoming fights. He said:

''100%, why not? Let's give him an opportunity to become a three-division world champion. Give me an opportunity to take out a guy like Conor McGregor. New York. That would be perfect... He's got to take out Michael. I'll take out 'No One Remembers His Name' and we'll go from there. We'll go New York, [Madison Square Garden]... That's the fight I feel."

Edwards stated that there had been no discussions regarding him facing McGregor behind the scenes. He emphasized the need for both fighters to prioritize their fights before engaging in a bout.

McGregor suffered a leg injury during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. But he is set to return following a lengthy hiatus due to surgeries and recovery. Meanwhile, Edwards retained his belt at UFC 296 last December after defeating Colby Covington via unanimous decision.

Conor McGregor wants the winner of Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad next

Conor McGregor will return to the octagon against Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 after a three-year absence. McGregor will fight at welterweight, potentially facing the winner of Leon Edwards' title defense against Belal Muhammad, which is set to take place at UFC 304 in July.

Speaking on Duelbits, the former UFC two-division champion stated:

''Look at the welterweight picture, which is the next belt, my next weight. The welterweight picture. Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz almost knocked him out. Had him out on his feet. If that fight was going on, Leon is unconscious. So, also, [Donald] Cerrone went the distance with him. So, I'm looking at all these belts.''

