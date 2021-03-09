Leon Edwards predicts how the rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal will go

Leon Edwards recently spoke to Helen Yee Sports on a variety of topics ranging from his next fight to the state of the welterweight division. Edwards also shared his take on the result of a potential rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman.

While Leon Edwards acknowledged the uncertainty of the fight, he was confident of Kamaru Usman emerging victorious nine out of ten times. Leon Edwards told Helen Yee -

"I think if not the full 10 out of 10 times, probably 9 of them. I think, stylistically, he is the perfect matchup for Usman. Anything can happen, at the end of it, it’s a fight. But if I had to put money on it, if I was a betting man then I would probably bet Usman to beat him again."

Kamaru Usman defended his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal in the main event at UFC 251, after his scheduled opponent, Gilbert Burns, tested positive for COVID-19. Usman won the fight via unanimous decision in a contest deemed underwhelming by many.

Though Usman might have chosen a safer option by spending most of the time in the clinch, his clear domination was evident from the scorecards, which read 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46.

Since the bout, Jorge Masvidal has emphasized the fact he took the fight on a week's notice and suggested he could have prepared better if he had time for a full camp. After Kamaru Usman's recent callout to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 258, there has been talk of the two competing against each other as coaches in The Ultimate Fighter.

Leon Edwards is looking to finish Belal Muhammad

Leon Edwards will be returning to the Octagon against Belal Muhammad in the main event at UFC Vegas 21 after his fight against Khamzat Chimaev fell through multiple times. Edwards believes he has edge over Belal Muhammad since the latter is yet to go five rounds inside the Octagon. In an interview with MMA News, Leon Edwards told James Lynch -

“This is my third five-round main event, this is my third (UFC) main event, so I’ve been five rounds multiple times. This is Belal’s first one, you know what I mean? I’m going in there to put him away. I don’t feel going in there and edging a decision would prove my case for a title shot. So I’m going in there aggressive, focused, and to put him away and to hurt him, and that’s it. I want to finish him.”

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad is set for Saturday, March 13.