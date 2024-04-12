Leon Edwards reacts to Belal Muhammad's raged tweet about missed UFC 300 opportunity

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad have been linked to a fight for some time now. The pair have engaged in yet another back-and-forth on X, with the Englishman reacting to Muhammad's anger over not being considered for the next welterweight title fight.

'Remember the Name' expressed outrage over the continued snub from the UFC and Edwards camp, prompting him to take a jibe at Edwards, as well as the Englishman's manager, coach, and brother. In response, 'Rocky' responded with a dismissal of his Muhammad.

He wrote:

"All four of these men would beat you in a fight lol bum"

Edwards and Muhammad have fought before. Back in 2021, before the Englishman's championship days, they crossed swords in a bout that ended in a no-contest. It ended within two rounds, and Edwards seemed to be getting the better of Muhammad in the standup department.

Unfortunately, an accidental eye poke rendered 'Remember the Name' unable to continue. Since then, Muhammad has campaigned for a rematch, with his calls for a second bout only magnifying after Edwards captured welterweight gold. Despite being on a 10-fight unbeaten streak, Muhammad has continued to be turned away.

This has led to increased frustration on his part, especially as he has not fought since his win over former welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns on May 6, 2023. Next month, it will mark a year since 'Remember the Name' last fought inside the octagon, which is uncommon for a fighter who often fights multiple times per year.

Leon Edwards holds one of the fastest knockouts in UFC history

Leon Edwards' first UFC win, which took place in his sophomore fight in the promotion, is one of the fastest-ever in the UFC. At the time, the Englishman faced Seth Baczynski and scored an 8-second knockout in front of his foe's ancestral backyard, Poland.

Check out Leon Edwards' 8-second knockout of Seth Baczynski:

Unfortunately, this caused fans to have unrealistic expectations for Edwards. He is a technical striker, not a knockout artist with a large string of finishes. His subsequent 13 wins, for example, only featured three finishes. His last finish, however, was his most famous: a last-minute head kick against Kamaru Usman.

