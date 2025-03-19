Leon Edwards reflects on processing Belal Muhammad loss at UFC 304: "I just let it sink in"

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards lost his title to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. Edwards recently reflected on his loss to Muhammad before his showdown against Sean Brady.

'Rocky' is scheduled to fight the American at UFC Fight Night London on March 22. The 33-year-old, who is looking to get back in title contention with a win over Brady on Saturday, told TNT Sports:

"The fight it was a bit frustrating, and just the performance really for me and how it went down, but apart from that, I've been in good spirit since that. I've been refocused, had a little time off with the family. Yeah, been good."

He added:

"I had to like, let it sink in, let it sit for a little bit. It's been like, what eight to 10 years that I have lost a fight, you know what I mean? So it's a long time to get back to having that feeling in. So let it sit for a little bit, after that I was refocused again. Said, 'Okay, what's the aim now?' You know? The aim now is to be two time world champion."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below:

Former UFC welterweight champ Leon Edwards says he would love to rematch Belal Muhammad

Former UFC champion Leon Edwards expressed his interest in fighting Belal Muhammad after losing his title to him at UFC 304.

Edwards recently explained that he was disappointed at his performance on the night but still believes he has the ability to beat Muhammad.

Edwards will face Sean Brady next and will have to beat the American to get into title contention. He said during a video on his YouTube channel:

"I'd love to run it back with Belal. It's difficult to say he wins [against Jack Della Maddalena]. Like I said, I probably prefer Belal, he was the last guy to defeat me. Even though I had an off night, I feel like that's one where I need to get back. I truly believe I am the better fighter between me and him."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below (1:41):

