Leon Edwards reveals the one condition that could make him fight Khamzat Chimaev

Leon Edwards will make his much-awaited comeback to the Octagon on Saturday night when he faces rising welterweight prospect, Belal Muhammad. The bout was made after a fight with Khamzat Chimaev underwent multiple cancellations.

On being asked whether he would want to face Khamzat Chimaev in the future, Leon Edwards said that he does not have a vested interest in the fight. However, Rocky did say that he would entertain the fight "if things happen to work-out that way".

'Rocky' has been rallying for a fight since 2019. Even though the UFC tried to fix a fight for the British-Jamaican fighter on many occasions, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced Leon Edwards to remain confined to his country.

In October of 2020, Leon Edwards was removed from the UFC rankings on the account of inactivity. Nevertheless, a bout between him and another rising welterweight prospect, Khamzat Chimaev, was fixed for December 19, 2020. However, it was not mean-to-be as Leon Edwards did not get a chance to fight in 2020.

Khamzat Chimaev was forced to pull out of the bout with Leon Edwards as he contracted the coronavirus. It was later announced that Leon Edwards had tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

The fight was rescheduled to take place in January of 2021. However, Khamzat Chimaev pulled out of the bout due to experiencing the after-effects of the virus. The bout was re-booked for the third time and was to take place this month. Chimaev, though, pulled out of the fight yet again, citing health issues.

Fortunately, Belal Muhammad stepped in to fight Leon Edwards on short notice. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Leon Edwards said that he was glad that he was finally able to fight in the Octagon again. Rocky believes he is in line for a title shot after he faces Belal Muhammad.

That's a surprisingly tense face off between tomorrow night's main event of Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad -- hyped! pic.twitter.com/PxjVuTtABU — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) March 12, 2021

Who is the one fighter that Leon Edwards wants to fight the most?

While Leon Edwards is on the path to UFC gold, there is one fighter that he absolutely wants to lock horns with. That fighter is none other than Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal.

The two had an altercation after the main event of UFC Fight Night 147. Jorge Masvidal was interacting with a journalist from ESPN backstage when he saw Leon Edwards walking past him.

The two exchanged some heated words, following which Jorge Masvidal unleashed a flurry of punches on Leon Edwards. Edwards received a cut below his left eye and the two have been bitter rivals ever since.

The rivalry has extended to the point where Leon Edwards has stated that he wants to fight Jorge Masvidal anywhere; be it inside the Octagon or in the streets.

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show pic.twitter.com/kYEkWxN8Io — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 16, 2019