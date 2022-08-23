"The game has never changed him" - Leon Edwards says Nate Diaz is 'definitely getting a [title] shot' if he beats Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279

Nate Diaz could get a welterweight title crack if he beats Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 and Leon Edwards has his say in the matter.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Edwards discussed several subjects on the heels of his epic victory over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Edwards not only became the welterweight champ, but snapped Usman's 15-fight winning streak in a historic upset.

When the idea of a possible Diaz rematch was brought up, Edwards said:

"I would a hundred percent give Nate a shot though. The scenes would be crazy. I would a hundred percent give Nate a shot because Nate's a 'G'. I said that even after the fight. He is who he is, he's one of the greatest. The game has never changed him. So if that does happen, then Nate's definitely getting a shot."

The Diaz versus Chimaev fight is set for September 10. A possibly huge domestic attraction for the UK fans could be in store if Edwards fights the winner of that fight instead of fighting Kamaru Usman straight away.

Nate Diaz a Title contender...?

Diaz is no stranger to title fights within the octagon. He had previously fought for the UFC lightweight world championship but the pride of Stockton fell to Benson Henderson via unanimous decision at "UFC on FOX 5" in December 2012.

Nate Diaz will step into the cage after a year out of action in a pay-per-view main event clash against undefeated surging contender Chimaev. Khamzat Chimaev is the number three ranked welterweight contender in the UFC right now. But the last time Diaz was ranked in the top ten of UFC's welterweight category was following his win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in August 2019. However, if Diaz trounces Chimaev he'd snugly slide into the title picture. The only problem is that the Chimaev fight is the last fight on Diaz's UFC contract.

Diaz's previous mixed martial arts contest was against the now reigning UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Diaz had a massive moment in the fight when he rocked 'Rocky' in the dying moments- almost finishing him. Should Diaz shock the world and hand Chimaev his first MMA loss, a title shot would not be totally out of the question.

