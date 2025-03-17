Leon Edwards shares prediction for Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena title clash at UFC 315: "His scrambles on the floor is good"

Leon Edwards has not entered the octagon since last July when he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304, losing the welterweight title in the process. 'Rocky' originally appeared set to make his return against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC Fight Night 255 this weekend, however, his opponent was pulled from the card and replaced by Sean Brady.

Instead, the No.4-ranked welterweight will have the opportunity to challenge 'Remember the Name' for the title at UFC 315 in May. Edwards weighed in on the upcoming title bout during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, stating:

"If I had to put money on it, I'd probably favor JDM. If I had to put money on it. Yeah, if I had to put money on it. I feel like - I don't know, actually, I don't know. 50/50. I wouldn't put any money on none of them. I don't know."

Edwards continued:

"I feel like JDM, his boxing will probably shut him down and he's a good anti-grappler - JDM. He could easily take him down, but his scrambles on the floor is good. I feel like Belal won't be enough to hold him down for that long. So, maybe JDM if I had to put money on it, probably."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments on Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena below:

Muhammad was able to take Edwards down nine times when the pair fought, finishing with over 12 minutes of control time. The welterweight champion has claimed that he will not look to wrestle during his matchup with Della Maddalena.

Leon Edwards discusses the upcoming Sean Brady matchup

Leon Edwards will look to get back in the win column and solidify his position as the top-ranked welterweight when he faces Sean Brady at UFC Fight Night 255 this weekend. 'Rocky' recently weighed in on the upcoming matchup during his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, stating:

"It's a style that I'm used to. This is what I've been fighting now for many years. He's a short boxing, wrestling kind of guy. It's something I'm used to. I feel like it gives me a chance to go out there and prove to the world that I am who I am. I've got to prove that I am the best welterweight of all time. He's just another guy in my way."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below:

Edwards has shared that he is looking for a rematch against Belal Muhammad, provided that he gets past Brady. The welterweight champion has expressed that he plans to make the No.1-ranked welterweight wait for a title shot.

