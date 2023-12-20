Leon Edwards’ surprising “ethnicity” question sparks controversy, Nina-Marie Daniele issues equally controversial response

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards' interview with MMA personality Nina-Marie Daniele took an unexpected turn when a seemingly simple question about ethnicity ignited a firestorm of online reactions.

During their conversation, Edwards asked Daniele:

"What are you? Are you Arab?"

Daniele, the 2018 Playboy Playmate of the Year, clarified that she is American. Still, the inquiry and her subsequent revelation of her French-Italian heritage sparked a wave of humorous and critical comments on social media.

Fans weighed in with mixed reactions, some finding humor in the exchange:

"She do be lookin' middle eastern or somethin tho"

"When you're trying to hit on a girl, and you're telling yourself, just ask her something damn it, go on, do it! "

Others expressed frustration with the focus on Daniele's appearance and background:

"People giving 7 different nationalities as their 'background' is such bs. 'Oh I'm 2% Jamaican'."

Amid the online banter, Nina-Marie Daniele addressed the post herself, humorously comparing Leon Edwards' question to a previous interview with Tom Aspinall. She wrote:

"Better than being asked if I’ve been fingered by an MMA fighter LOL 🤦🏻‍♀️😂."

Fans quickly joined the conversation with comments like:

"Nina and the London ufc fighters 😂😂😂 first Tom now Leon 😂😂😂😂"

"Better then asking her sexual questions and cornering her to answer! Thanks for being normal Leon lol"

Jon Jones hails Leon Edwards on recent victory; offers unexpected Christmas gift

Leon Edwards solidified his reign as the champion with a commanding victory over Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 296. The Birmingham native put on a clinical show, outstriking and outgrappling 'Chaos' en route to a dominant decision.

Following Edwards' impressive display, UFC heavyweight king Jon Jones took to social media to offer him a heartfelt congratulations:

"Leon Edwards, I couldn’t be more happy for you. As an American champion in this game, I salute you, that was truly a job well done. Let me know if I can gift you a motorcycle or something for Christmas. Feel like I owe you one"

Check out Jon Jones' post below:

Edwards' dominance doesn't stop with Covington. His victory extends his current winning streak to 12, solidifying his position as the undisputed welterweight king. He's successfully defended his title twice since dethroning Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.