"He's gonna be shooting for his takedowns" - Leon Edwards thinks Kamaru Usman will not try to box him when they fight for the welterweight title

Leon Edwards has turned his focus to a title fight with reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman now that Jorge Masvidal is out of their scheduled bout at UFC 269.

Leon Edwards, whose motivation has consistently been winning welterweight gold, is waiting for a potential title fight with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’. 'Rocky' spoke about what he believes could be the champion’s game plan heading into the bout.

In an interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Edwards spoke about Usman's improved striking ability and success on the feet in recent title defenses. However, he believes fans will see a different version of Usman when he meets the Nigerian for the 170-pound crown. Edwards said:

"He [Kamaru Usman] has definitely fell in love with his hands. He definitely believes in them. He's called out Canelo. He truly believes that he's some sick striker so fair play to him, but I know that when we fight, I think he'll be shooting for his takedowns. I don't think it will be a striking match. I think it will be more wrestler versus striker match but I'm looking forward to it."

Watch ESPN MMA's interview with Leon Edwards below:

Leon Edwards believes his next outing will be a title fight against Kamaru Usman

While the UFC is yet to announce any plans for Leon Edwards or its defending welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Edwards believes he is next in line for a title shot. The British fighter said:

"I feel [UFC] sees it. They now believe I am well-deserving. There is no one else for Usman to fight. I'm the guy who is saying 'yes' all the time. I'm the guy fighting. I feel the promotion and I am on the same page, let's say that."

Edwards fought Usman back in 2015 and suffered a unanimous decision loss. He has not lost since and is currently unbeaten in his last ten fights with one no-contest. His latest win in the promotion came via unanimous decision over Nate Diaz at UFC 263. Edwards is one of the surging talents in the welterweight division and is well on his way to the title.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman recently defended his welterweight crown for the fifth time at UFC 268 by edging Colby Covington via unanimous decision.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: Why Nike did not sponsor the UFC?

Edited by Avinash Tewari