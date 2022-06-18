"He will beat all the three guys at 205 lb" - Leon Edwards a tougher match-up for Kamaru Usman than Jiri Prochazka, says Ali Abdelaziz

Ali Abdelaziz says that Kamaru Usman will be able to defeat the best three light heavyweights in the UFC today. Furthermore, he opines that Leon Edwards presents a tougher match-up for his client than reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka.

The Dominance MMA Management CEO shared his opinion on Twitter:

“ I just rewatched the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, I believe @USMAN84kg will beat Jiri, Jan and Glover. Not talking trash, but this is real”

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00



Not talking trash, but this is real I just rewatched the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, I believe @USMAN84kg will beat Jiri, Jan and Glover.Not talking trash, but this is real I just rewatched the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, I believe @USMAN84kg will beat Jiri, Jan and Glover.Not talking trash, but this is real

Abdelaziz followed up the post with another that was a response to Sonnen’s YouTube video where ‘The American Gangster’ analyzed his initial tweet. The MMA manager stood by his opinion that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' would defeat the UFC's top three 205-pounders:

“ @ChaelSonnen I think Leon Edward stylistically Little bit tougher matchup than Champ at light heavyweight for @USMAN84kg like I said he will beat all the three guys at 205 lb I mentioned”

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 @ChaelSonnen I think Leon Edward stylistically Little bit tougher matchup than Champ at light heavyweight for @USMAN84kg like I said he will beat all the three guys at 205 lb I mentioned @ChaelSonnen I think Leon Edward stylistically Little bit tougher matchup than Champ at light heavyweight for @USMAN84kg like I said he will beat all the three guys at 205 lb I mentioned

Usman’s jump to light heavyweight has been previously hinted at by both the fighter and his manager. Usman has already taken out most of the opposition in his division. He has fought both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington twice and won all four of those fights.

He also has a win over his upcoming challenger Leon Edwards. Their UFC 278 welterweight title bout will serve as a rematch for their bout at UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2 in December 2015. The Nigerian-born fighter won the contest by unanimous decision.

Chael Sonnen weighs in on Kamaru Usman vs. Jiri Prochazka

In the aforementioned YouTube video, Chael Sonnen presented his opinion on the idea of Kamaru Usman making the jump to 205lbs.

'The Bad Guy' pointed out an interesting element in Usman's willingness to go to light heavyweight. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' doesn’t hint at a jump to middleweight, where the champion is Israel Adesanya, but is ready to go up two weight classes. He emphasized that such a thing has never been done before.

Chael Sonnen also stated that despite Prochazka having a physical advantage, Kamaru Usman would not be a big underdog in a potential matchup:

“And you might tell me that Kamaru is too small. But if I tell you he’s fighting Prochazka next Saturday, you are not betting huge money on Prochazka. You would probably lean Prochazka. You would probably say I think Prochazka. You’re not going to be big and strong on that. That’s not gonna be five to one. That ain’t even gonna be four to one. That’s a really interesting match.”

Watch Chael Sonnen weigh in on a potential Usman-Prochazka matchup below:

However, Sonnen feels that the chances of Dana White approving such a matchup are slim to none.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far