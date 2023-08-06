"Leon watch out" - Dustin Poirier teasing a move up in weight class has fans playing matchmaker

UFC lightweight superstar Dustin Poirier has teased a move up in weight class. Known for his exciting performances, the prospect of Poirier testing himself in a higher division has ignited the imagination of MMA fans.

'The Diamond' tweeted:

"Ok I'll move up"

This prompted a response from @Digi_Assets, who sent out a warning to a certain British UFC champion.

"leon would smoke him."

"Dustin coming for Jake Paul next."

"I guess Gilbert burns makes sense? Or belal, tbh think you’d make short work of belal, then title shot after Leon Colby."

Dustin Poirier lost to Justin Gaethje via a second-round head kick knockout in a BMF title bout at UFC 291 on July 29. This tweet comes days after his loss.

Fan reactions to Poirier's tweet

Dustin Poirier contemplates future move following bitter UFC 291 loss

Dustin Poirier is uncertain of his immediate future, but he is clear about having meaningful fights going forward. The loss at UFC 291 leaves 'The Diamond' out of lightweight title contention for now.

While sharing his thoughts on what lies ahead for him, Poirier spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and said:

"But I’m Mr. Bounce Back. I’ve never lost two fights in a row in 47 fights. I don’t think I can walk away on a loss. But also, I don’t know. Like I said in the press conference, I’m not better than these guys, but I’ve been doing this s*** too long."

He further added:

"I don’t want to fight a new guy in the UFC or something like that. It has to mean something to me. Otherwise, I’m just fighting to fight. I’ve done that my whole life. I got ahead doing that. I put myself in a great position. It has to mean something. This meant something. This was a legacy fight. That’s what really hurts.”

Watch the video below (17:08):