Lerone Murphy continues hitting back at critics, shares image of a violent Josh Emmett KO from 2023: "You guys must have wanted this to be me?"

Lerone Murphy can't seem to ignore the negative comments made by fans about his performance against Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105. Recently, Murphy hit back at them, highlighting one of Emmett's vicious knockouts from 2023.

A large chunk of the MMA fanbase resorted to criticizing 'The Miracle' for his allegedly safe approach to the fight, even after his unanimous victory against 'CC0.' The undefeated UFC featherweight used his range effectively to stay out of his American foe's firing zone, saving himself from most of Emmett's powerful strikes.

The Brit's approach barred fans from witnessing the fireworks they expected in the fight, making them accuse him of delivering a lackluster experience. However, 'The Miracle' didn't shy away from defending himself from negative expressions. During his UFC Vegas 105 octagon interview, he bragged about still being undefeated.

Murphy has called his critics out again, highlighting how he could have shared the same fate as Bryce Mitchell at UFC 296 in the hands of 'CC0', if he followed their suggested approach. The caption to his X update read:

"You guys must have wanted this to be me? 😅😂 No, thanks"

It wouldn't be wrong to rate Emmett's UFC 296 knockout of 'Thug Nasty' as one of the most ferocious ones, as he shivered uncontrollably for several seconds during his recovery from the knockout, which made it a worrying scene to witness.

Josh Emmett has a scathing reply for Lerone Murphy

MMA fans were not pleased with Lerone Murphy right after his UFC Vegas 105 victory against Josh Emmett. However, Murphy also didn't waste much time and started to defend himself, with his first justification coming during his octagon interview with Michael Bisping.

However, 'The Miracle' seem to have annoyed Emmett enough after his aforementioned X update.

The No. 8-ranked UFC featherweight took to the comments section of Murphy's update to highlight that the encounter would've been far more "exciting" if he had followed a more no-holds-barred approach for the fight and gotten knocked out like Bryce Mitchell.

'CC0' replied to the Brit's post above, writing:

"Would have been more exciting! 🤣

Check out Josh Emmett's reply to Lerone Murphy below:

