Lerone Murphy issues statement on UFC Vegas 105 win, Josh Emmett responds

Lerone Murphy has spoken out on his win over Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105. In response, Emmett wished Murphy success on his future MMA outings.

Murphy headlined UFC Vegas 105 this past weekend in a featherweight bout against Emmett at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas Nevada. The Brit entered the contest with an undefeated eight-fight win streak in the promotion, the most recent being a unanimous decision win against Dan Ige at UFC 308. Meanwhile, Emmett was coming off a devastating knockout win over Bryce Mitchell at UFC 296.

Both fighters put on an excellent display of their abilities, however, Murphy was on the front foot for the majority of the fight. After 25 minutes of intense action, the 33-year-old was declared winner via unanimous decision.

Following his victory, 'The Miracle' posted a picture with Emmett on X. He expressed his admiration for the latter, citing him as a ''Future Hall of Famer'', writing:

''It was an honour to share the cage with this warrior. Future hall of famer. Respect @JoshEmmettUFC''

Emmett was quick to respond, writing:

''Good scrap, wish you all the best!''

During the post-fight press conference, the featherweight contender voiced his wish to take on former title challenger Brian Ortega, saying:

''Just a fight I’ve been looking at for a while, and obviously, you see Diego Lopes go on to get a title shot after beating him, so I want to take a similar route. I fought Dan Ige, same as Lopes too, so yeah man, give me one of them guys. I finish him. That simple, I finish him. I get better with every fight, I get more expereience and I get more confident.”

Check out Lerone Murphy's comments below:

Lerone Murphy wants to stay active, hinting at more fights this year

With a win over Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105, Lerone Murphy remained undefeated and improved his professional record to 16-0-1. In the post-fight octagon interview, Murphy opened up about his performance, saying:

''I just have to fight my game. He’s got one punch knockout power. I couldn’t make any mistakes. Intelligent performance. I was sound defensively. I dropped him with a left hand. It was a quality performance.''

The Brit then suggested featuring in more matchups this year, saying:

''Obviously, I want a title but give me anybody in the top five or the top three. I want to keep this train going. I want to stay active. Another two fights this year.”

Check out Lerone Murphy's comments below (0:49):

