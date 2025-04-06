Lerone Murphy shrugs off Apex boos with ice-cold jab at Josh Emmett’s supporters

After securing a unanimous decision over Josh Emmett, Lerone Murphy received some boos during his UFC Vegas 105 post fight interview with fellow Englishman Michael Bisping.

Murphy took a jab at the supporters of Emmett, claiming they were the ones booing him during the interview.

Check out the video of Murphy being booed in the Apex (via @full_send_mma on X):

Responding to the post, the Englishman wrote:

"By Josh Emmett fans/family."

Check out Lerone Murphy's comments below:

Murphy is now on an eight-fight win streak and may just be a couple of fights away from a title shot.

Lerone Murphy calls out Brian Ortega after his win over Josh Emmett

Undefeated featherweight Lerone Murphy called out former title challenger Brian Ortega after his win over Josh Emmett. Ortega has been a featherweight elite for years and is always a threat due to his vicious submission skills. He was last seen in action against Diego Lopes at UFC 306, a fight he lost via decision.

Speaking in his post-fight press conference, Murphy asserted that he can finish Ortega. He said:

"Just a fight I’ve been looking at for a while, and obviously, you see Diego Lopes go on to get a title shot after beating him, so I want to take a similar route. I fought Dan Ige, same as Lopes too, so yeah man, give me one of them guys. I finish him. That simple, I finish him. I get better with every fight, I get more expereience and I get more confident.”

Check out Lerone Murphy's comments below:

