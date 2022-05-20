UFC star Lerone Murphy has a near-death experience after suffering a car crash

Lerone Murphy experienced yet another near-death experience. After colliding with a car while cycling, he was forced to wait 45 minutes until help arrived on May 18.

A car allegedly drove into him while he was cycling at speed. To make matters worse, he suffered a head injury because of the collision and then had to wait almost an hour for an ambulance.

Lerone 'The Miracle' Murphy took to Instagram to share the awful incident. He wrote in the caption:

"Ffs I can’t catch a break. Another near death experience. Yesterday while cycling, a oncoming car turned right without looking and we collided at speed. Which caused a nasty head wound. The ambulance took 45minutes to arrive which nearly caused me to bleed out. Im here still breathing for a greater purpose clearly."

Back in 2013, the British fighter survived a gunshot to the face in Manchester. He was gunned down outside a barber shop by a lone shooter who approached him and fired three bullets into his face and neck. It was a miracle that he survived then, thus coining the nickname, and it's a miracle he survived the car collision.

Murphy's last bout was in October 2021. With this new injury, it is difficult to guess when he will return to the cage.

More on Lerone Murphy

Lerone Murphy has had an incredible MMA career thus far. The Manchester Top Team is where the featherweight trains, and his hard work is certainly paying off. He is undefeated as an amateur and has only one draw among his 12 professional fights.

His most astounding year was certainly 2017. 'The Miracle' defeated all three of his opponents early in Round 1 with brutal punches. He fought in several fight promotions, mainly in the FCC (Full Contact Contender), before the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Since signing with the UFC in 2019, he has gained some incredible wins. In his last bout against Makwan Amirkhani at UFC 267, he wowed the audience with an insane knockout.

Undoubtedly, whenever he returns to the octagon, the promising young fighter will put on another outstanding performance.

