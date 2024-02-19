"Let the amateurs have a chance" - Fans react as Olympic Committee turns down Manny Pacquiao's request to compete at 45

Manny Pacquiao's quest to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics appears to have hit a roadblock. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has reportedly denied his request to compete at the Olympics, citing his age. Combat sports fans have now weighed in on the same.

The 45-year-old 'PacMan' is widely heralded as one of the greatest boxers ever. The former eight-division champion pro boxer is also revered for his political and philanthropic work.

As for Manny Pacquiao's Olympic record, he's never competed at the prestigious Olympic games. The combat sports icon has often suggested that partaking in boxing at the Olympics is one of his dreams and that he'd like to end his boxing career by capturing a gold medal for his nation.

The Philippines native has been campaigning for the IOC to permit him to compete at the Olympics. Presently, the upper age limit in the Olympic boxing dominion is 40. At 45, he's five years past it.

For his part, Pacquiao, supported by organizations such as the Philippine Olympic Committee, had sought an exemption to compete as an amateur boxer at the 2024 Olympics.

Nevertheless, as per Michael Benson, the IOC has rejected the exemption request. Apparently, the IOC has refused to change the upper age limit for boxing at the Olympic level and/or make any sort of exception for Pacquiao in that regard.

Many in the fight world have seemingly sided with the IOC against Manny Pacquiao. Some X users suggested that the younger amateurs are more deserving of the Olympic platform and the chance of winning medals. Others indicated that Pacquiao should retire altogether and would probably lose even if he were allowed to box at the Olympics this year.

One netizen jestingly asserted that 'PacMan' ought to identify as a younger individual. Some fans supported Pacquiao and condemned the IOC's age limit, implying that it's an ageist policy. One fan opined that the boxer is one of the greatest ever, irrespective of the Olympics snub.

Others reiterated that Father Time has bested Pacquiao, with one X user referring to the pugilist as a "clown." Another X user tweeted:

"Good let the amateurs have a chance of winning it"

Manny Pacquiao's next fight: 'PacMan' to fight kickboxing great in 2024

Manny Pacquiao's amateur boxing record is that of 60 wins and four losses. Meanwhile, his professional boxing record stands at 62 victories, eight defeats, and two draws. 'PacMan' retired from professional boxing in September 2021 but has participated in exhibition boxing showdowns. He's also nearly closed in on a crossover boxing match with Conor McGregor on multiple occasions.

Presently, Manny Pacquiao is scheduled to face Buakaw Banchamek in an exhibition boxing bout on April 20, 2024. The legendary Buakaw is considered to be one of the greatest Muay Thai artists and kickboxers of all time. Considering the variables at play, their exhibition boxing matchup is eagerly awaited by fight fans worldwide.

