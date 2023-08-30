What is Manny Pacquiao's Olympic record? Legendary boxer has an unmatched amateur record

Manny Pacquiao sharpened his skills as an amateur boxer before solidifying his legacy as a professional. His boxing journey started when he made the Phillippine National Amateur Boxing team as a teenager. At the time, Pacquiao didn’t have much money, so the free room and guidance offered by the boxing organization were crucial for the young Filipino fighter.

Over the next few years, ‘Pac Man’ began excelling as an amateur fighter, leading to a record of 60-4. In 1995, Pacquiao left the amateur scene to become a professional, with his debut being a unanimous decision win against Edmund Enting Ignacio. Pacquiao won his first eleven pro bout before suffering a loss against Rustico Torrecampo. The defeat didn’t slow him down, as he continued to rack up wins and improve.

Between 1995 and 2021, ‘Pac Man’ solidified himself as one of the greatest boxers of all time and arguably the best Southpaw. The Filipino legend set various records in his profession, including his status as the only boxer to win twelve world titles in eight weight classes.

In August 2021, Pacquiao endured a brutal unanimous decision loss against Yordenis Ugas. Shortly after the defeat, ‘Pac Man’ announced he was retiring from professional boxing. With that said, he’s not done fighting, as the 44-year-old has pursued several exhibition bouts and a spot on the 2024 Olympics team.

Manny Pacquiao considering an attempt to qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024

Despite his many boxing accomplishments, there is one desire that Manny Pacquiao hasn’t filled. The Filipino legend has never competed in the Olympics. Luckily, it might not be too late for him to qualify for next year’s tournament in Paris.

Earlier this month, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino spoke with Rappler about Pacquiao's desire to compete in 2024. ‘Pac Man’ will reportedly have two opportunities in early 2024 to qualify for the Olympics in Paris.

In December 2022, Manny Pacquiao returned to the ring for the first time since retiring as a professional. He fought YouTube martial artist DK Yoo in a six-round exhibition and won by unanimous decision.

‘Pac Man’ is now scheduled to compete in another exhibition bout in early 2024 against Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek. It’s unclear if his Olympic aspirations will affect the fight against Buakaw.