"Let Charles be the first one to test the waters" - Brendan Schaub warns Michael Chandler about fighting Islam Makhachev

Brendan Schaub opined that it's not a good idea for Michael Chandler to want to fight Islam Makhachev before the Russian's fight against Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira and Makhachev will lock horns at UFC 280 with the vacant lightweight title on the line. However, 'Iron' was looking to take on Makhachev as 'Do Bronx' was eyeing a clash against Conor McGregor for the vacant title.

Schaub stated that while Makhachev's potential is well respected, the MMA community is still not sure of how good the Russian is. The former UFC heavyweight tipped that the fight against Oliveira will be a true measure of Makhachev's abilities as a fighter, as he said on the The Schaub Show:

"I hate you want to go for Islam. Let's find out how good Islam is. Let Charles be the first one to test the waters. You don't want to be the guy that does that. We don't know on Islam right now. We don't know. We know what he is capable of so far."

Watch Brendan Schaub talk about Michael Chandler wanting to fight Islam Makhachev:

Michael Chandler is coming off a vicious knockout win against Tony Ferguson in his last fight at UFC 274. The former Bellator champion is currently the No. 5 ranked lightweight contender. He is expected to be a part of a big fight next, with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier being among his potential opponents.

Brendan Schaub opines on betting odds for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira is a former lightweight champion. Him losing the belt due to missing weight is already well documented. Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev is on a 10-fight winning streak in the lightweight division.

That said, Oliveira is a big underdog for their clash at UFC 280. Schaub believes it's a ploy by the oddsmakers to lure fans to bet on 'Do Bronx':

"Lot of the time when Vegas does these odds they just want to get your money. They are trying to get you to put more money on Charles Oliveira.

"Not a terrible bet on Charles Oliveira. Because the verdict is still out on Makhachev. Now, anybody who trains with Makhachev tells me how f***ing talented Makhachev is. So, we'll see. We'll find out."

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



Charles Oliveira +215 (43/20)

Islam Makhachev -255 (20/51)



(odds via #UFC280 Here are the opening odds for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev:Charles Oliveira +215 (43/20)Islam Makhachev -255 (20/51)(odds via @betonline_ag Here are the opening odds for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev:Charles Oliveira +215 (43/20)Islam Makhachev -255 (20/51)(odds via @betonline_ag) 🏆 #UFC280 https://t.co/ryqXrYo5ut

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far