"Let them cook" - Fans react to Tony Ferguson chasing potential Dillon Danis showdown after their GFL bout fell through

Tony Ferguson recently hinted that he still wants to face Dillon Danis, which has sparked a variety of reactions from fight fans.

'El Cucuy' and Danis were scheduled to clash in May during the opening two-day event of the Global Fight League (GFL). However, due to financial constraints, the promotion had to cancel the events and the scheduled bouts as well.

In a recent post on his X account, the former UFC interim lightweight champion reiterated his desire to fight Danis. Captioning the post, Ferguson wrote:

"Ahhhh Yes, The Journey Is The Part You Remember Anyways" Ol’e Moose🫎Knuckle Danis Still Gon’Get Demolished 🥋 I Know Kung Fooooooooooo🍃 Ahhh Wah Wah Wahhh Waaaaaaaaaaahhhh Zaaaaaahhhh MF’as!!! Act Accordingly & Form Rank B’**ches 💯 -Champ 👻 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 🥋 Fight News🔛Soon"

Check out Tony Ferguson's comments below (via @MMAFighting on X):

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @MMAFighting's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Let them cook"

Others commented:

"Bro needs to chill out"

"Danis might end up tapping him these days"

"Ferg going to actually win this one lol."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction to Tony Ferguson chasing a potential fight against Dillon Danis. [Screenshots courtesy: @MMAFighting on X]

Tony Ferguson reflects on the end of his UFC journey

Since his UFC debut, Tony Ferguson enjoyed an impressive run until he faced Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in May 2020. Following that fight, Ferguson went on a streak of eight consecutive losses before leaving the promotion in 2025.

Months ago, during a conversation with Ariel Helwani, 'El Cucuy' reflected on his experience of leaving the UFC. Expressing his contentment with that, Ferguson said:

"I have to tell you, I packed up all my UFC stuff and put it into bags. It was the hardest f*cking thing I had to do. It was a couple of days where it took time for me to be able to adjust. I put everything in big storage bags, and I was ready to move on… This entire process hasn’t been a disappointment, but it has been a learning experience."

Check out Tony Ferguson's comments below:

