“Let me get in the ring” - Double champ Roman Kryklia eager to continue asserting his dominance in Muay Thai and kickboxing

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight Muay Thai and light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia wants to reign atop his divisions for the foreseeable future.

Holding the Muay Thai and kickboxing belts across two different weight classes, Kryklia is fresh off a quick first-round knockout victory over Lyndon Knowles at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video last weekend.

With the win, the 33-year-old wants to defend his belts again this year and has asked for his next challenger.

Speaking to Bangkok Post in a recent post-fight interview, Kryklia had this to say after his win over Knowles:

"I'm ready. I'm fresh. I'm ready for new challenges. I'm in the best shape of my life, and I have a lot of work in light-heavyweight, in heavyweight, in kickboxing, in Muay Thai. So just let me get in the ring."

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles took place live at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, April 5.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Roman Kryklia gives props to downed opponent, calls for more challengers: "I'm waiting for big names"

Champ-champ Roman Kryklia wants to thank his latest opponent Lyndon Knowles for being brave enough to step in the ring with him at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video last weekend.

He gave the Englishman his flowers but also called on more big-time opponents in the future. He told the South China Morning Post:

"I don't know. Not someone in particular, but I'm waiting. I'm waiting for big names. And of course, Lyndon Knowles, I respect him that he shared the ring with me, but I think he's not the most dangerous who can be in the ring with me. And I'm waiting. I'm waiting for really good opponents."

