One of the standout highlights to come out of ONE 165 this past weekend was an incredible knockout delivered by Marat Grigorian.

This win not only got him back on track after suffering a loss last time out but it also gave him bragging rights over his opponent.

Sitthichai has become a career-defining rival for Grigorian, as they met in their sixth contest with one another this past weekend. The Thai striker may hold the majority of the wins but there’s a chance that the 32-year-old got the last laugh with his third-round stoppage at the Ariake Arena.

As he looks to continue building off of the win, Grigorian was asked about the potential of facing Chingiz Allazov or Superbon in his next fight.

He replied, stating that he is up for either challenge and is raring to go:

“I don’t care who I’m fighting. I’m just hoping that I’ll fight as soon as possible. For me, it doesn’t matter who I’m fighting or facing. Just let me know the time and I’d be ready.”

Marat Grigorian will have a lot of power in deciding what’s next

Rather than calling out a list of names that he wishes to step inside the circle with, Marat Grigorian kept it simple at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan.

Willing to face any and all challengers so that he can work his way back to the title shot, the former featherweight world championship challenger hopes to remain active.

A win like that over Sitthichai puts him in a good position to have opponents call him out so that they can earn a title shot off the back of beating him.

As was proven this past weekend, fighting Grigorian and beating him are two very different things, and he proved against Sitthichai that he can turn a fight around when things aren’t going his way.

