"Let's not beat around the bush" - Tommy Fury discloses reason for fighting the likes of KSI and Jake Paul instead of conventional boxers

Tommy Fury has made a big name for himself in the recent past, and a lot of that has to do with his involvement in crossover or influencer boxing. He recently faced YouTuber-boxers KSI and Jake Paul, both of whom helped Fury elevate his status significantly.

In an interview, Tommy Fury was asked why he has taken up these influencer boxing fights, instead of pursuing conventional contenders. To this, he replied:

"Let's not beat around the bush, it's a lot better financially than conventional boxing, the money these fights are generating, conventional boxers will never see in their careers. I'm sure Jai Opetaia can box and will all the belts, but it wouldn't accumulate to a fraction of what these crossover fights can generate."

Fury most recently took on KSI, one of the biggest names in the crossover boxing world, and beat him on the scorecards. Despite having a point deducted, Tommy Fury still took home the win.

Originally, the fight was ruled a majority decision in favor of Fury. This, however, was the result of a tallying error and was later overturned to a unanimous decision. As a result, the records will note wins for Tommy Fury over both KSI and Jake Paul, who arguably now sits atop the crossover boxing world.

Tommy Fury says Jake Paul 'congratulated' him for win over KSI

Fury, in an interview, revealed that he got an unexpected message from former rival Jake Paul following his win over KSI on October 14th in Manchester, England.

He said:

"He (referring to Jake Paul) messaged me the other day, and said congratulations borther, I could tell there was something wrong with your hand, all this sort of stuff...being extra nice. I'm ahead of this crossover thing and it's alright by saying I beat the two best guys innit? Who I want to fight next is up to me, so I can pick and choose these guys."

He previously accepted a rematch against Jake Paul after the pair's first fight went to the scorecards and so, this could be Fury's next fight. That being said, 'TNT' is keeping his cards close to his chest, and is yet to reveal what his next move will be.

