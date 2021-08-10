"Let's fight, bro" - Stephen Thompson names the opponent he has in mind for his next UFC bout

Stephen Thompson has revealed that he's hoping to fight former UFC welterweight title contender Jorge Masvidal next.

'Wonderboy' is fresh off the back of a disappointing loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 264 and wants to prove that he is still relevant in the title picture by taking on 'Gamebred'. He also doesn't mind taking on Nate Diaz next.

In the latest episode of his podcast, Stephen Thompson respectfully called out Masvidal. When Sweet T, the co-host of the podcast, proposed that the 'BMF' could run it back with Nate Diaz, Thompson was quick to say that it would make no sense. 'Wonderboy' reasoned that since Masvidal had already dominated Diaz in their first fight, there's no need for a rematch.

"He should fight Diaz again? They fought once and it was a domination. I am eyeing the Masvidal or Diaz fight. You shut up. He said he would. He said he would. We'll see what happens, maybe I should call him out or something. I don't know. Jorge Masvidal, let's fight bro." Stephen Thompson said.

Catch the latest episode of Stephen Thompson's podcast below:

Stephen Thompson and Jorge Masvidal have already fought each other in the past and 'Wonderboy' emerged victorious via a unanimous decision.

It would make sense for 'Gamebred' to attempt to get that one back against Thompson, who remains one of the best fighters in the division.

If things go well for Jorge Masvidal this weekend there's two fights on his radar:



He'd like to give Nate Diaz a rematch. "Promises made, promises kept."



The other fight? He wants to run it back with Stephen Thompson. BMF vs. NMF.



(via @arielhelwani) https://t.co/Qb8lSfeoQJ — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 6, 2020

Does a rematch between Stephen Thompson and Jorge Masvidal make sense?

Jorge Masvidal has already lost to the champion twice and needs to get a few wins under his belt before entering the mix for a title shot down the line.

The same goes for Stephen Thompson. After impressive wins against Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal, 'Wonderboy' failed to get past 'Durinho' at UFC 264.

Colby Covington vs Leon Edwards

Stephen Thompson vs Jorge Masvidal 2

pic.twitter.com/bRROkQsZo2 — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) February 12, 2021

So it seems like it could be a good matchup to make. Masvidal has also been linked with a potential grudge match against Leon Edwards.

Do you want to see Jorge Masvidal fight Stephen Thompson next? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Harvey Leonard