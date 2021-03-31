'Let's go' - Marvin Vettori wants the UFC to accept Kevin Holland's offer to step in as UFC Vegas 23 opponent

Marvin Vettori is open to fighting Kevin Holland instead of Darren Till at UFC Vegas 23 on April 10.

The UFC had to call off the bout between 'The Italian Dream' and 'The Gorilla' due to the latter breaking his collarbone during a training session this week.

In a matter of minutes, Holland, who just recently fought Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 22, offered to step into the place of the British mixed martial artist.

Marvin Vettori is apparently open to the idea. The Italian fighter responded to Holland's plea on Twitter.

"Let's go," Marvin Vettori replied.

Holland fought five times during 2020, winning all of them and tying with Neil Magny for most UFC wins in a calendar year. Although he promised to break that record in 2021, a defeat to Brunson in his first fight meant the end of the dream.

As for Till, the British mixed martial artist will have to take some forced vacations before recovering for his next fight. 'The Gorilla' was seen as the next middleweight title challenger in the event of victory against Vettori.

Marvin Vettori believes he deserves a title shot next

After defeating Jack Hermansson in his last fight in the UFC, Marvin Vettori placed himself as the righteous middleweight challenger to Israel Adesanya's reign.

The two locked horns against each other at UFC on Fox 29, where Adesanya was declared victorious via a split decision by the judges.

To this day, the 'Italian Dream' still claims that he should have won that bout. Because of their history together, he believes that he should be the one to dethrone 'The Last Stylebender.'

"Always do my part 100%, and these bunch of p*ssies can't make it. I'm next in line for the title. Whoever has something to say, show the f*ck up in two weeks so I can whoop your *ss and shut you off for good," Marvin Vettori wrote.

Always do my part 100% and these bunch of pussies can’t make it.

Funnily enough, the Italian stepped into Darren Till's place in 2020, when the British fighter was supposed to face Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16, but was forced to withdraw from the bout also because of an injury.