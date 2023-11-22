"Let's go"- UFC vet's callout for a Bobby Green rematch has Kendra Lust's approval

Adult film star Kendra Lust is on board for a matchup between Bobby Green and another UFC veteran for the upcoming UFC card on December 2.

Green was supposed to lock horns against Dan Hooker in a lightweight clash in the co-main event of UFC Austin. But unfortunately, 'The Hangman' had to withdraw from the fight due to an injury.

Now, MMA fans are speculating as to who could step in as a replacement to fight Green. 'King's' former foe Jared Gordon took to social media to throw his name in the hat. 'Flash' uploaded a post on Twitter challenging Green to a rematch, claiming that the two had unfinished business. He wrote:

"Bobby Green let's run it back brother, I think it makes sense for us to finish business."

Kendra Lust chimed in and shared her approval of Gordon's callout of Green, writing:

"Let's go."

Jared Gordon and Bobby Green were matched up for a lightweight encounter at UFC Fight Night 222. The event took place in April 2023 at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

In the closing seconds of the first round, there was an accidental clash of heads between the two athletes which rendered Gordon unconscious. As a result, the fight was declared a no-contest.

Paul Felder echoes Kendra Lust's sentiment for Jared Gordon vs. Bobby Green 2

Kendra Lust is not the only individual who is interested in seeing a second encounter between Bobby Green and Jared Gordon.

After Gordon's callout, UFC commentator Paul Felder also took to social media to share his thoughts on the topic.

According to 'The Irish Dragon', Green vs. Gordon is the way to go for the UFC Austin card as 'Flash' is coming off an impressive victory and is in good physical condition to make a quick turnaround. Felder wrote:

"This is the answer I think for green. Both guys were just getting started when they fought. Jared coming off a huge win and still in shape."

After the bout against Green, Gordon took on Mark Madsen in the prelims of UFC 295. The 35-year-old made quick work of his opponent and finished him via TKO in the first round.

Since Gordon made it out of the fight mostly unscathed, there is a possibility of the UFC calling him up to replace Dan Hooker for a rematch against Green.