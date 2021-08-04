"Let's do it" - Luke Rockhold expresses interest in taking on Sean Strickland for his comeback fight

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has said he is open to fighting Sean Strickland in his comeback fight in the UFC.

In an interview with Submission Radio, the 36-year-old said he is interested in taking on Strickland after the North Carolina native's win over Uriah Hall:

"This kid Sean [Strickland] has been offered...I haven't heard any dates or anything like that but you know, that is something I'm interested in. Yeah, let's do it," said Luke Rockhold.

Rockhold added that he is not a big fan of Strickland's skills on the mic. The former 185-pound champ went on to reveal that he was offered Strickland once before in the past but turned him down:

"They offered me Sean actually a while back. I wasn't interested because he was a f-----g nobody. It wasn't the fight I wanted, it didn't make any sense. no one knew of him and I didn't give two f---ks about him...Now, he's obviously went out there, he beat Uriah Hall, he looked decent and he took a ranking so there's something to work with, I guess now."

You can watch the full Luke Rockhold interview below:

Sean Strickland defeated Uriah Hall in the main event of UFC Vegas 33. The fight was a one-sided affair, with Strickland cruising to a unanimous decision win. The three judges scored the contest 50-44, 50-45 and 49-46 in the 30-year-old's favor.

The middleweight contender also broke the record for most significant strikes in UFC middleweight history by landing 186 significant blows on Hall.

Luke Rockhold's last fight took place more than two years ago

Luke Rockhold last competed in the octagon in July 2019. The former 185-pound champion moved up to light heavyweight to take on Jan Blachowicz. The fight did not end well for Rockhold as he was knocked out by the Polish fighter in the second round of the fight.

After staying out of action for more than two years, the 36-year-old is itching to get back in the octagon and Sean Strickland could potentially be his next opponent.

