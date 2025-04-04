After two epic matches that ended in a split 1-1 head-to-head score, former ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Alexis Nicolas is now ready to face his rival Regian Eersel for the third time on April 4 for the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30.

Ad

Nicolas and Eersel will face each other for the third time inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Ahead of their trilogy match, Nicolas caught up with veteran journalist Nick Atkin for an interview and talked about his chances against the Surinamese superstar:

"My team is there, everybody's there. Everybody is very confident about my fight and let's just do it. I have to check the weight, after that, do my job."

Ad

Trending

Watch Alexis Nicolas' interview here:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

'Barboza' will be the only one who is going to be eligible to win the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title after 'The Immortal' failed his hydration test during the official weigh-ins.

The Frenchman looks to reclaim the 26-pound golden belt and score another win over Eersel, which he pulled off last year at ONE Fight Night 21 with a unanimous decision nod from the judges.

Alexis Nicolas confident about beating Regian Eersel in their third meeting at ONE Fight Night 30

The Mahmoudi Gym representative wants to repeat his epic performance against Eersel during their first meeting in April 2024 and pull off another massive victory against him.

Ad

During his pre-fight interview with the largest martial arts organization, Nicolas expressed his readiness for this impending showdown, as he confidently said:

"I have nothing against Eersel. He's in my way, and I just want to take the belt. I just want the belt. I'm ready for five rounds against him, but I'm ready to put him out, too."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.