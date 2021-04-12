"Let's make this happen" - UFC veteran Henry Cejudo uses YouTube jibe in latest Floyd Mayweather call-out

UFC veteran Henry Cejudo has once again taken aim at professional boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Henry Cejudo jibed at Floyd Mayweather and Mayweather's much-discussed fight against YouTube megastar Logan Paul.

Hey @FloydMayweather I know you want to fight YouTube Stars and unfortunately Bhad Bhabie is not available....let’s make this happen. @danawhite 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/VWrcfG6q3I — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 11, 2021

Over the past several months, the combat sports world has been rife with speculation regarding the exhibition boxing match between Mayweather and the older Paul brother.

At one point in time, the fight even had a date scheduled. It was set to take place on February 20, 2021. However, it was recently confirmed that the Mayweather vs. Paul fight has been postponed indefinitely.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing after his 10th-round TKO win over UFC legend Conor McGregor in their ‘Money Fight’ back in August 2017. But, there’s no dearth of combat sportspersons challenging Mayweather to a fight.

On that note, retired MMA fighter Henry Cejudo too has added his name to the list of fighters wanting to compete against Floyd Mayweather.

Cejudo recently teased a fight between himself and Mayweather by tweeting out a photoshopped image of him and the boxing legend facing off against one another.

In his latest tweets, Henry Cejudo has seemingly doubled down on his call-out of Floyd Mayweather. Cejudo has suggested that his Olympic gold medal win in freestyle wrestling overshadows Mayweather’s bronze medal in amateur boxing.

Furthermore, Cejudo noted that he’s started a YouTube channel, alluding to Mayweather fighting YouTubers rather than more experienced fighters. Cejudo also referenced internet superstar, YouTube personality, and rapper Bhad Bhabie (real name: Danielle Bregoli).

Henry Cejudo joked that since Bhad Bhabie isn’t available to fight Floyd Mayweather, he’d like to fight him instead. Cejudo also tagged UFC president Dana White in his tweet and urged the latter to make the fight come to fruition.

Henry Cejudo’s call-outs come while Dana White is teasing a project with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Nobuyuki Sakakibara (left); Dana White (center); Floyd Mayweather (right)

Earlier this month, Dana White posted a picture of himself, Floyd Mayweather, and former Pride FC boss Nobuyuki Sakakibara on social media.

Many in the combat sports community took this as a sign of White teasing a potential collaboration for a future event with Mayweather and Sakakibara. A successful Japanese businessperson, Sakakibara, is also the president of Rizin Fighting Federation.

Moreover, Floyd Mayweather stated that the trio is working on a huge deal, as noted in Mayweather's Instagram post below. Nobuyuki Sakakibara also took to Instagram and teased that a possible collaboration between them could be in the works.

Considering the aforementioned variables at play, Henry Cejudo’s campaign for a fight against Floyd Mayweather could pay dividends if the latter is indeed working with White on a future fight/event.

While both Henry Cejudo and Floyd Mayweather have retired from MMA and pro boxing respectively, the consensus is that neither athlete would have any qualms in competing in an exhibition boxing match.

Would you like to see Henry Cejudo face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing matchup? Sound off in the comments.