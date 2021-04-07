'What's going on here?' - Dana White teases working with Floyd Mayweather in latest social media post

UFC president Dana White's latest social media post indicates he is planning to collaborate with undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and the current president of Rizin Fighting Federation, Nobuyuki Sakakibara.

Dana White posted a picture of himself, Nobuyuki, and Mayweather on his Twitter account, leaving fans wondering what's cooking between the three 'OGs' of the combat sports business.

White had promised some huge announcements in 2021 and it looks like this might be one of the biggest of the year. White even teased the eager fans about the potential announcement of a collaboration, captioning the image, "holy sh*t! WTF is going on here?"

Floyd Mayweather and Dana White planned to collaborate back in 2019

Floyd Mayweather and Dana White have expressed a desire to work with each other since 2019. When the pair were spotted at a Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Clippers game in downtown L.A., speculation of a potential collaboration between White and Mayweather gained heat.

In an episode of The Jim Rome Show, Dana White revealed that although his meeting with Mayweather was purely accidental, they talked business endeavors. White also revealed that at the end of the game, the pair shook hands on a deal to collaborate in the future.

“We sat at the Clippers game. We started talking and we literally got a deal done right there on the court. We shook hands. We have a deal. And if things play out the way Floyd and I think they will, I’ll probably sit down with Al Haymon in March and get a deal on paper. Let’s see how the next few months play out. We could be doing something fun, probably. I think if everything goes our way, Floyd and I would be doing something in October or November.”

This led to speculation that Mayweather might be competing under the UFC banner. However, they decided not to go through with the plan, probably due to the havoc wreaked by the coronavirus in 2020, coupled with the ban on live audiences for sporting events.

Now that the UFC is set to welcome crowds back again, we could expect an announcement on Floyd Mayweather's comeback soon. Also, Mayweather previously competed under the RIZIN banner in an exhibition boxing match against Tenshin Nasukawa.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see what White, Mayweather and Sakakibara have in store for fight fans.