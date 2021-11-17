"Let's meet without security" - Rafael dos Anjos calls out Conor McGregor for a fight in 2022

Rafael dos Anjos wants to settle his rivalry with Conor McGregor inside the octagon. In his latest tweet, the former lightweight champion called out McGregor for a potential clash in 2022, when 'The 'Notorious' Irishman is expected to return to action.

Dos Anjos shared a video clip showing him and McGregor getting into an altercation ahead of UFC 264. Both men can be seen cursing at one another as McGregor taunted 'RDA' for pulling out of their scheduled lightweight title fight at UFC 196 back in 2016.

The Brazilian captioned the video clip by stating the following:

"Lets meet without security to break up the fight. See you in 2022."

McGregor and dos Anjos were set to clash at UFC 196 in a lightweight title fight. 'RDA' was the champion at 155 lbs and McGregor was the featherweight champion moving up in search of a second title. However, the fight was scrapped because the Brazilian got injured and was forced to pull out at the last moment. McGregor ended up fighting Nate Diaz instead.

During an altercation backstage at the "You bottled it, mate. You bottled it with a sore f---ing toe. Don't ever forget it."During an altercation backstage at the #UFC264 weigh-ins, Conor McGregor referenced the foot injury that forced RDA out of their 2016 fight. (via @ufc "You bottled it, mate. You bottled it with a sore f---ing toe. Don't ever forget it."During an altercation backstage at the #UFC264 weigh-ins, Conor McGregor referenced the foot injury that forced RDA out of their 2016 fight. (via @ufc) https://t.co/lyR35X15NT

Does a matchup between Conor McGregor and Rafael dos Anjos make sense?

Conor McGregor is currently healing from the leg break he suffered earlier this year during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. The Irishman is expected to return sometime next year, and when he does, a grudge match with Rafael dos Anjos could be an option worth pondering for the former champ-champ.

Based on their recent performances, it'd probably be fair to say both McGregor and dos Anjos are no longer the fighters they used to be in 2016, but they can still turn it on inside the cage. Neither man is currently in the title picture and must win their next fight to stay in the hunt.

It may also be a smart move for Conor McGregor to fight 'RDA' before taking on a top-five ranked contender in the lightweight division. It's a fight that's potentially winnable for McGregor and he can also regain the much-needed momentum that comes with a win, before moving on to tougher challenges.

