"Let's pray for Anthony Smith" - Khalil Rountree Jr.'s 2016 vs. 2023 shocking body transformation sparks mixed fan questions

UFC light heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree Jr. is widely considered to possess one of the most aesthetic physiques in MMA, and the 33-year-old undoubtedly has the knockout power to go along with it. He has a professional record of 12-5, with eight of those wins coming via knockout.

'The War Horse' is now gearing up for his next assignment. Rountree Jr. will face Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight contest at UFC Vegas 83 this weekend. While he was initially booked against Azamat Murzakanov, the Russian developed pneumonia-like symptoms before fight week and was replaced by Smith.

MMA-based X handle @mmamania recently posted before and after pictures of Khalil Rountree Jr. from 2016 and 2023. The post highlighted subtle changes in the Californian's physique, leaving some fans impressed and some fans perplexed.

While some fans were impressed by the transformation, others questioned Rountree Jr.'s ripped form. They took to the post's comments section to express their opinions.

UFC Vegas 83: Khalil Rountree Jr. explains the importance of beating Antony Smith this weekend

Khalil Rountree Jr. sees big opportunities coming his way if he gets past Anthony Smith at UFC Vegas 83 this weekend. 'The War Horse' recently opened up about potentially headlining his first UFC event with a win over 'Lionheart' and spoke about how a victory will also help elevate his career.

During a UFC Vegas 83 pre-fight press conference, Rountree Jr. admitted that fighting a veteran like Smith instead of Murzakanov was an unexpected piece of good fortune. When asked how he saw his career progressing with a win, he replied:

"I’d imagine that it would bring me higher in the rankings. I’d imagine that it would bring a good wave of new fans and potential popularity. I think it just helps my career elevate to another level or stage. The fact that this fight is a co-main event is a great warm-up to a main event and being able to, I guess, even be worthy of having a main event."

Catch Rountree Jr.'s comments below (7:15):