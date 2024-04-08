"Let's sue them brother" - Fans rally behind Jon Jones after UFC champ blasts mainstream media company for falsely reporting arrest 

Jon Jones was involved in an incident involving a drug testing agent over the weekend leading to reports that he has been arrested.

NBC News was among those who seemingly falsely posted that the UFC heavyweight champion was incarcerated. The media titan's official Twitter account, which boasts 9.4 million followers, released a tweet, claiming:

"UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is arrested based on allegations that he assaulted and threatened to kill a drug testing agent, police say."

'Bones' took to X to deny the allegations, accusing the platform of blindly posting:

"Pretty large platform to post so blindly. #fakenews"

Check out NBC News' tweet and Jon Jones' response below:

Fans chimed in following the false report by rallying behind Jones. @jjthegoatksifan suggested a lawsuit, claiming:

"lets sue them brother"

@Cjbrizzy noted that people want to bring down those who are on top:

"When you’re at the top everybody wants to bring you down"

@ZorzaNick accused the media giant of defamation of character for their false report:

"Sue them? @JonnyBones I’m not a lawyer but isn’t this defamation of character?"

Jon Jones releases tweet denying reports of arrest

Jon Jones has found himself embroiled in several controversies throughout his illustrious mixed martial arts career.

Amidst reports that he has been arrested for assaulting and threatening to kill an agent of UFC's new drug-testing partner, Drug Free Sport International (DFSI) , 'Bones' released a lengthy tweet denying the claim.

The UFC heavyweight champion stated:

"Hello everyone, I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating this morning . I woke up to false reports that I had been arrested . I have not been arrested. In fact, I am currently in Texas with my daughters at a volleyball tournament. I must admit, it's disappointing to have to clarify these things again , but I understand that I may be an easy target given some of my past issues. it's important to set the record straight and make sure the truth is told . I was recently visited by testers while I was celebrating a birthday and taking a nap.

"Upon waking up, I was caught off guard by the unprofessionalism and protocol by one of the testers which caused frustration leading me to use some profanity I regret. However, I want to emphasize that at no point did I threaten , get in anyone's face , raise my voice to anyone or engage in any form of assault. It's unfortunate that false news has been spread without proper fact-checking. I want to assure you that I will vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations. The truth is, the incident simply did not occur."

While Jones has found himself in sticky situations involving the law in the past, he has not been arrested or charged with any crime as a result of this weekend's incident. Aaron Bronsteter of Sportsnet revealed that the Albuquerque Police Department's Public Information Officer confirmed he has not been arrested in an incident report.

