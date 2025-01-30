"Let's talk now, let's talk", "Dan Bilzerian 2.0" - Fans react to Conor McGregor going berserk with a machine gun at the firing range

A clip of Conor McGregor at a firing range has drawn tremendous attention on social media. The Irishman can be seen armed with a machine gun, unloading a maelstorm of rounds into an unseen target. Naturally, the MMA fandom was quick to take notice of his latest stunt.

The clip has been shared on X/Twitter, where fans flocked to form a thread under it, sharing their opinions on McGregor. The footage is relatively short, and the Irishman can be seen sporting an animated facial expression, exclaiming in joy as the gun roared.

Check out Conor McGregor firing a machine gun:

The video marks the latest instant of McGregor doing everything but working on his octagon return, which fans have been waiting for since 2021, when he snapped his shin against Dustin Poirier in the pair's trilogy bout. In the thread under the tweet, one fan wondered why McGregor wasn't training.

"Why isn't he training"

Others referenced a quote echoed by his bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov during their UFC 229 clash, which 'The Eagle' won via fourth-round submission.

"Let's talk now, let's talk"

Meanwhile, another fan compared the ex-UFC double champion with controversial social media influencer Dan Bilzerian.

"Dan Bilzerian 2.0"

Some, though, opted to compare McGregor with Tony Montana, the protagonist of popular crime drama 'Scarface.'

"Tony Montana"

While fans await McGregor's octagon return, he continues to take part in detours, either enjoying his time away from fighting or pursuing influencer boxing matches with the likes of Logan Paul, Jake Paul, and KSI.

Conor McGregor isn't the only UFC champion who enjoys firearms

While Conor McGregor shooting a machine gun may very well go viral, there have been other UFC champions who have exhibited an even greater appreciation for firearms. Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is well known for being a firearm enthusast, often frequenting a firing range in his spare time.

Similarly, current UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland are gun owners who also frequent firing ranges as a hobby.

