“Let’s try to make more kids smile” - Kickboxing icon Takeru dons Tiger Mask during charity drive in Japan

While waiting for an opponent that ONE Championship will give him for his promotional debut, Takeru Segawa is making himself busy by joining different ventures and activities that also help other people.

Takeru joined a recent charity drive in Japan, where he played the character of the Tiger Mask and entertained the people in attendance. The Tiger Mask is a famous character in Japanese professional wrestling.

The Japanese kickboxing superstar shared a few pictures of the recently concluded event on his Instagram account, and he captioned the post (as translated into English):

“Charity event as 7th generation Tiger Mask 🐯I donated funds to the Sagamihara City Children's Canteen🍱 Little by little but making this activity bigger Let's try to make more kids smile!! Thank you to everyone who came to the event 🙏🏼 Kick experience corner on stage too 🔥 @7th_tigermask”

Takeru chose to bless the Sagamihara City Children’s Canteen as he donated funds to them, as he wrote in the caption of his post. This shows that the 32-year-old is not only a champion inside the ring but also outside of it.

Takeru recently concluded his US training camp at Boxing Works in California

Prior to joining the charity event in his home country of Japan, Takeru was coming off his grueling American minicamp in California, where he joined ONE Championship stars Janet Todd and Jackie Buntan at Boxing Works.

The camp lasted for almost a month, and he was able to work on the different aspects of his fighting game, like sharpening his technique and adding more combinations to his arsenal. Additionally, he was able to work on his strength and stamina.

Takeru is expected to make his debut with the world’s largest martial arts organization in early 2024.