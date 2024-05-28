"Let's wait for an exciting battle" - Tawanchai refuses to call his shots in upcoming title defense vs. Jo Nattawut

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai vows to defend his prestigious gold in the main event of ONE 167. However, he refuses to predict how he'll achieve that feat come June 7.

The 25-year-old puts his strap on the line against 'Smokin'' Jo Nattawut in a rematch almost eight months after he overcame the Thai Top Team representative at ONE Fight Night 15.

Offering his take on his upcoming world title defense, Tawanchai told ONE Championship:

"I guess that this fight might go the distance. If I say someone is going to get knocked out, it would seem like I'm exaggerating a lot. Let's wait to see an exciting battle."

After all, Nattawut came close to upsetting him during their encounter in October last year. The American-based athlete fought fire with fire right until the final bell, though Tawanchai's output eventually impressed all three judges at ringside.

With the memory of their Lumpinee Boxing Stadium war still fresh on his mind, the Muay Thai specialist has left no stone unturned to ensure he leaves no doubt about a victory at the second time of asking.

While a win is there for the taking, 'Smokin'' Jo, too, heads into this showdown eager to correct his mistakes from their first fight.

Find out who comes out on top in this headline attraction between Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut by tuning in to ONE 167. Active Amazon Prime video subscribers in North America can catch the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free.

Jo Nattawut game to expose Tawanchai at ONE 167

On his end, the No.3-ranked contender has taken a somewhat different route heading into his first ONE world title opportunity.

Instead of solely focusing on his strengths and how he can put them to good use, the 34-year-old admits he's been reading Tawanchai's movement and style to ensure he stays one step ahead of the divisional king.

In an interview with Sportsmanor, the challenger offered:

"I've had a good training camp, you know, studying my opponent, what they like to do, and finding ways to work around their strengths, playing it smart. It's not always about working hard."