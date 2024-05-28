ONE 167: Tawanchai confident he’s mentally and physically prepped for Jo Nattawut redo on June 7

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai said he is ready both mentally and physically for his scheduled title clash with familiar foe Jo Nattawut. The 25-year-old champion will defend his world title in the headlining contest at ONE 167 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

It is the second match between the two top Thai fighters following their highly competitive kickboxing joust back in October. Back then, Tawanchai wound up with a unanimous decision victory.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, in line with his upcoming title defense, the Pattaya native fighter expressed his readiness to get it going once against versus Nattawut, saying:

"I have focused on building a strong body, and as for the brain, I am already smart enough, so I will adapt in the ring."

Trending

Heading into ONE 167, Tawanchai is aware of the struggles he had against Nattawut in their first encounter that led him to dig deep to get a victory, which is why he is making sure he does not leave any stone unturned in his preparation.

The title clash against 'Smokin'' Jo is his third defense of the gold he seized from former divisional king Petchmorakot Petchyindee in September 2022.

ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tawanchai says Jo Nattawut coming in on short notice in first encounter contributed to his struggles

Tawanchai PK Saenchai went through the wringer in his first encounter with Jo Nattawut. He believes the Thai veteran coming in on short notice got him off track and contributed to his struggles.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion was originally set to defend his title against fellow Thai superstar Superbon back in October at ONE Fight Night 15 until the challenger had to withdraw because of injury.

Tawanchai still went on to see action in a restructured featherweight kickboxing showdown against Nattawut, who stepped in as late replacement opponent.

While he wound up winning the contest by unanimous decision, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout admitted the change in opponent and discipline had him grappling for form.

He told Sportskeeda MMA in an interview:

"I had no time to change anything. It was too sudden. I was training for Muay Thai but I had to switch to kickboxing. And maybe that's why I wasn't at my best."

Tawanchai eventually faced off with Superbon in December in a title clash and successfully defended his belt with a majority decision victory.