Featherweight king Tawanchai vows to pack his A-game at ONE 167: “I will be at my very best in this fight”

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai vowed to be at his best in his scheduled reengagement next month against veteran Thai fighter Jo Nattawut.

The 25-year-old Pattaya, Thailand native will stake his world title against 'Smokin' Jo, 34, in the headlining contest at ONE 167 on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

It is a rematch of their highly competitive featherweight kickboxing clash last October, where Tawanchai had to go through the wringer before eventually securing the unanimous decision victory.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, in line with his title fight at ONE 167, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout said he does not want to have a repeat of the struggles he had in his first encounter with Nattawut and vowed to pack his A-1 game for fight night.

He said:

"I can't predict how this fight will unfold, but I can promise you that I will be at my very best in this fight."

The Thai champion was last in action back in December, successfully defending his world title against fellow ONE superstar Superbon by majority decision.

Nattawut, meanwhile, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over American Luke Lessei also last December.

ONE 167 will air live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tawanchai says he is ready for rematch with Jo Nattawut

To see another victory against familiar foe Jo Nattawut, Tawanchai PK Saenchai said he and his team made sure to prepare hard. It is something, he said, they were able to do, and he is now ready for his rematch with the veteran Thai fighter.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world chanpion will put his belt on the line at ONE 167 on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand, against Nattawut, who gave him fits in their kickboxing clash last October.

Tawanchai said they took note of that experience and made sure they worked on it in training for the rematch.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, he spoke about what preparation has been like for him, saying:

"I don't see any obstacles at all. Everything flows with no problem."

Apart from retaining his world title at ONE 167, Tawanchai is also looking to extend his seven-match winning streak with another victory.