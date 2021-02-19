"Let me see your wrestling!" - Henry Cejudo reveals why Israel Adesanya is not a pound-for-pound great yet

Henry Cejudo thinks Israel Adesanya hasn't proved that he's a well-rounded fighter yet. Speaking to sports reporter and producer Helen Yee, the 'King of Cringe' addressed Adesanya's experience, or lack thereof, inside the Octagon.

Israel Adesanya made his UFC debut in February 2018 against Rob Wilkinson. Soon after his first win, Adesanya decided to stay active in the middleweight division and effectively cleared out the entire roster. He is on a 9-fight win streak in the UFC, so it's really hard for fans and analysts to discount the his technical prowess.

Adesanya has had most of his victories standing up on his feet. No contender thus far has had an answer to his constant pressure and flawless striking. However, the 31-year-old Nigerian-born star hasn't been tested on the ground yet. For now, he relies on his moderate takedown defense to keep his opponents from overpowering him on the mat.

Henry Cejudo rightly pointed this out in a recent interview with Helen Yee Sports. Following Israel Adesanya's recent move to light-heavyweight, Yee asked Cejudo what he thinks of the former's chances against champion Jan Blachowicz.

ICYMI: March 6th is a can't miss Saturday night 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/ECZEaQpvFc — UFC (@ufc) January 27, 2021

"I think he's gonna knock-out the 'Polish Knightmare'. I really do. Nobody fights Israel with tactics. He's a world champion, but he's not well-rounded. Or at least he hasn't showed that yet. Let me see your wrestling, let me see your Jiu-Jitsu. Make me feel like you're going to be p4p. But I don't see that yet."

Can Israel Adesanya prove his doubters wrong?

Ever since Conor McGregor's victorious attempt at securing belts in two divisions, the UFC has celebrated its double-champs with vigor.

Having cleared out the middleweight division, Israel Adesanya is now prepared to take his chances against current light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. With talk of a rumored mega-fight against Jon Jones in the future, the need for a well-rounded game becomes imminent.

Tweaking his technique to suit his heavier frame will be Israel Adesanya's next challenge. Known to be a super-slick and evasive striker, it will be interesting to see if 'The Last Stylebender' can retain his speed and accuracy in a stacked light-heavyweight division.

