"Levels" - Gilbert Burns hails Real Madrid CF winger Vinicius Jr. after the latter's incredible haul in their successful Champions League campaign

Gilbert Burns recently took to Twitter to showcase his appreciation for his compatriot Vinicius Jr., who plays as a winger for Real Madrid CF.

The Brazilian winger played an integral role in Real Madrid's success in the UEFA Champions League this past season. He helped Los Blancos become Europe's best for a record-extending 14th time.

Vinivius Jr. had an outstanding personal campaign in the competition as he recorded four goals and seven assists in 13 games. To add to that, the speedstar scored the only goal in the final against Liverpool in Paris that helped the Madrid giants lift the trophy.

'Durinho' shared a video from Real Madrid CF's official Twitter account on his social media. He lauded Vinicius Jr for his decisive role in this year's UEFA Champions League. Here's what Gilbert Burns wrote on Twitter:

"Levels @vinijr."

Not only did Vinicius Jr. score some important goals in the Champions League this season, the Brazilian scored a few spectacular solo goals as well. His goals against Shakhtar Donetsk and Manchester City were some of the best goals of the entire season.

The Brazil national football team will head to Qatar later this year in the hopes of becoming a record-extending six-time world champion. Selecao supporters will pin their hopes on the likes of Neymar Jr. and Vinicius Jr. to bring the holy grail of football back to their country.

What's next for Gilbert Burns in the UFC?

Gilbert Burns is coming off a loss against Khamzat Chimaev in his last UFC fight at UFC 273. It was a back-and-forth contest and many believed that 'Durinho' won the fight. Nevertheless, the former title challenger put up a valiant effort.

Despite his loss, Burns remains one of the best fighters in the 170 lbs division of the UFC. He might earn another title shot with a win or two. 'Durinho' issued a call out to Jorge Masvidal on social media recently, as he wrote:

"I know you want to get your wrestling on point so do it while i gotta get my shit done than we can make this happen later on this year."

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho twitter.com/GamebredFighte… I know you want to get your wrestling on point so do it while i gotta get my shit done than we can make this happen later on this year I know you want to get your wrestling on point so do it while i gotta get my shit done than we can make this happen later on this year 💯 twitter.com/GamebredFighte… Let’s put on a hell of a show, we both come looking for blood. This will be great twitter.com/GilbertDurinho… Let’s put on a hell of a show, we both come looking for blood. This will be great twitter.com/GilbertDurinho…

Masvidal seemingly accepted the challenge from Gilbert Burns and the duo might fight next inside the octagon. However, a date for the clash has not yet been set.

